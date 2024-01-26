How to get Frost Damage kills in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Frost Damage kills in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, as the name suggests, are special eliminations that require the player to inflict frost elemental effects on the zombies. They are sometimes required to complete specific challenges in-game or missions such as the Freezer Burn. Needless to say, there are usually only a few scenarios where players are asked to get such kills.

Having said that, one can always go out of their way to grab some Frost Damage kills in the game. Be it for gaining additional XP or to make things easier for you, these special kills have their advantages.

Fortunately, there are numerous ways to get such kills. You can use the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod (recommended), the Frost Blast Field Upgrade, or consume an Elemental Pop Soda. Although all of these methods will get you the results you are looking for, using the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mods is the best way to go about it.

This guide offers a look at how you can easily get Frost Damage kills in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies using Cryo Freeze Ammo Mods.

Where to find the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mods in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies to get Frost Damage kills?

Using Cryo Freeze Ammo Mods in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies to get Frost Damage kills (Image via Activision)

In Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, there are numerous ways you can acquire the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mods to get Frost Damage kills. You will usually find them in an Infested Stronghold or an Aether Nest, with the latter being easier to complete. Let's look at how you can easily complete an Aether Nest and get the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mods:

First, stack up on armor plates, sufficient ammunition, and a Gas Mask.

Locate the nearest Aether Nest. If you are having trouble finding one, consult your tactical map. These locations are represented by a grey hexagon with compass-like structures drawn inside.

Move to the location and proceed to take down the zombies inside. However, you must prioritize shooting down the cysts that have formed along the walls.

Once all the cysts in the nest are down, the toxic gas will fade, and the zombies will stop coming at you.

After the area is cleared, a Large Aether Cache will spawn. Open it to find Ammo Mods. If you don't find the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mods inside this nest, move on to the next one on the map and repeat the aforementioned steps.

Once you have acquired the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod, simply equip it with your primary weapon and shoot zombies with it. Note that applying the mod won't give all your shots the elemental effect. Hence, it is advised to first shoot the zombies in their legs until they are frozen. Then, finish them to get the Frost Damage kills.

To know if you have applied the mod correctly, keep an eye out for zombies that get frozen when shot. They will be unable to move, with an icy cover forming over them.

That covers everything there is to know about getting Frost Damage kills in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.