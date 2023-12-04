How to get Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod is a unique Acquisition in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and can be equipped directly onto a weapon. As the name suggests, this Mod boasts special elemental abilities that freeze zombies and slow them down. This comes in handy, especially when dealing with fast-moving zombies such as the Hellhounds or just taking on large hordes of zombies. But that's not all. Players will need them to complete certain missions in the game as well. It is an essential Ammo Mod, but it is hard to come about as it spawns randomly across the map.

In this guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can acquire this Ammo Mod in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies to complete the required missions easily and survive against the undead.

Where to find Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Finding Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

As mentioned, the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod spawns randomly in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. They can usually be found in Aether Nests and the Infested Strongholds. However, the prior of the two is much easier to complete and has a high chance of spawning one.

Here's how you can get the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod from an Aether Nest:

After deployment, stack up on ammo, armor plates, and a gas mask.

Next, open your tactical map and look for the nearest Aether Nest. They are represented by a grey hexagon and a compass-like structure drawn inside.

Head over to the location and head inside the Nest.

Locate the yellow cysts that are formed inside and shoot them down.

Once all the cysts are down, the Aether Nest will be cleared, and purple Aether Caches will spawn.

Interact with them to loot them.

These Aether Caches have a high probability of containing this Mod. If, unfortunately, you don't find one in the Aether Nest you just cleared, move on to the next and repeat the above steps. However, there's a good likelihood you'll find one in the very first Nest you explore.

Once acquired, equip it with your weapon of choice, and you are ready to take on the zombie-infested lands of Urzikstan. This will especially come in handy for completing the Tier 3 mission 'Freezer Burn,' which mandates players to equip this Mod.

That covers everything that there is to know about getting your hands on the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mods easily in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Since these spawn on the map randomly, sometimes you might get lucky and find them inside regular loot caches.

