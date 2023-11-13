Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide: How to complete Freezer Burn tier 3 mission, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies provides various routes to enjoy the new Urzikstan map in an apocalyptic environment alongside completing missions like Freezer Burn. It's a Tier 3 mission, so the objectives' difficulty will be greater than the previous ones you've completed. However, with a solid strategy and a clear understanding of the mission, it can be completed easily.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) is great for casual players who want to take a break from the chaotic multiplayer modes. Your squad can choose fights or stealthily complete missions without attracting the attention of the undead. However, it's best to be fully equipped and prepared to fight off massive hordes at any time.

This article will highlight the most effective way to clear the Freezer Burn mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to complete the Freezer Burn mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here's a guide to completing the Tier 3 Freezer Burn mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies:

Launch your game and go to the zombie mode.

Once you're in the lobby, select your preferred gear and choose the Freezer Burn mission from the list.

You will have a special item in your acquisition stash called the Cryo Freeze Ammo mod, which you must equip in your backpack for this mission.

You can then click “Ready” to start the session and spawn on the map.

Once you get into a match, consume this item to mod your ammunition.

Eliminate 50 zombies and 10 Hellhounds with the Cryo Freeze Ammo mod to complete the mission objectives.

After completing these objectives, you can navigate to the closest exfil point and go out of the map.

Note that if you die in a session with the ammo mod, you will lose it. The only way to get it back would be to raid infected strongholds and use elemental pop machines. It's best to form a squad and complete this mission. It is fairly straightforward and only needs you to take down a bunch of zombies and hellhounds.

What are the Freezer Burn mission rewards in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is a list of all the rewards that you can get your hands on after completing the Freezer Burn mission in MWZ:

Baseball Fan Calling Card

1500 XP

The XP boost can be great to level up your account and unlock stronger gear and perks. The higher-tier items will also play a crucial role in fighting off boss monsters that spawn toward the inner parts of the map.

