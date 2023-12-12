How to increase FPS in Warzone (2023)

Call of Duty Warzone is a heavy title and contains a few quirks that could affect its overall performance on your system, reducing the Frames Per Second (FPS) output. Some of these problems can be avoided by fine-tuning the settings for your system (PC) to maximize the efficiency of the game.

However, you might face hardware limitations if your platform does not have the recommended specifications to run the title.

Warzone provides a comprehensive set of graphics settings for the users to tweak. You can choose from various options to either make the game look visually pleasing, provide maximum performance, or have a balanced output of both.

That said, let us take a closer look at the best graphics settings for Warzone to increase FPS.

Best Warzone graphics settings to boost FPS

Here is a list of all the graphics settings that you can use to drastically increase FPS in Warzone.

Graphics Settings

Display

DISPLAY MODE: FULLSCREEN EXCLUSIVE

FULLSCREEN EXCLUSIVE DISPLAY MONITOR: Your Monitor Name

Your Monitor Name DISPLAY ADAPTER: Your preferred Graphics Card

Your preferred Graphics Card SCREEN REFRESH RATE: Maximum Refresh Rate of your Monitor

Maximum Refresh Rate of your Monitor DISPLAY RESOLUTION: 1920X1080

1920X1080 ASPECT RATIO: AUTOMATIC

AUTOMATIC DISPLAY GAMMA: 2.2(SRGB)

2.2(SRGB) NVIDIA REFLEX LOW LATENCY: ON

Sustainability

ECO MODE PRESET: EFFICIENCY

EFFICIENCY V-SYNC (GAMEPLAY): OFF

OFF V-SYNC (MENUS): 100%

100% CUSTOM FRAME RATE LIMIT: CUSTOM (Personal preference)

CUSTOM (Personal preference) FOCUSED MODE: 90

Quality

Global Quality

GRAPHICS PRESET: CUSTOM

CUSTOM RENDER RESOLUTION (1920X1080): 100

100 DYNAMIC RESOLUTION: OFF

OFF UPSCALING/SHARPENING: FIDELITYFX CAS

FIDELITYFX CAS PATH TRACING+RAY RECONSTRUCTION: OFF

OFF VRAM SCALE TARGET: 80

80 VARIABLE RATE SHADING: OFF

Details & Textures

TEXTURE RESOLUTION: MEDIUM

MEDIUM TEXTURE FILTER ANISOTROPIC: LOW

LOW DEPTH OF FIELD: OFF

OFF DETAIL QUALITY LEVEL: LOW

LOW PARTICLE RESOLUTION: HIGH

HIGH BULLET IMPACTS: OFF

OFF PERSISTENT EFFECTS: OFF

OFF SHADER QUALITY: LOW

LOW ON-DEMAND TEXTURE STREAMING: OFF

Shadow & Lighting

SHADOW QUALITY: LOW

LOW SCREEN SPACE SHADOWS: OFF

OFF AMBIENT OCCLUSION: OFF

OFF SCREEN SPACE REFLECTIONS: OFF

OFF STATIC REFLECTION QUALITY: LOW

Environment

TESSELATION: OFF

OFF VOLUMETRIC QUALITY: LOW

LOW DEFERRED PHYSICS QUALITY: OFF

OFF WEATHER GRID VOLUME: OFF

View

Field of View

FIELD OF VIEW (FOV): 110 (Personal preference)

110 (Personal preference) ADS FIELD OF VIEW: INDEPENDENT

INDEPENDENT WEAPON FIELD OF VIEW: WIDE

WIDE 3RD PERSON FIELD OF VIEW: 80

80 VEHICLE FIELD OF VIEW: DEFAULT

Camera

WORLD MOTION BLUR: OFF

OFF WEAPON MOTION BLUR: OFF

OFF FILM GRAIN: 0.25

0.25 1ST PERSON CAMERA MOVEMENT: LEAST(50%)

LEAST(50%) 3RD PERSON CAMERA MOVEMENT: LEAST(50%)

LEAST(50%) 3RD PERSON ADS TRANSITION: 3RD PERSON ADS

3RD PERSON ADS SPECTATOR CAMERA: GAME PERSPECTIVE

GAME PERSPECTIVE INVERTED FLASHBANG: OFF (Personal preference)

Note that you can choose to lower some settings from this list to achieve your target FPS.

It is recommended that all your drivers should be kept up to date to avoid compatibility issues. You can utilize various manufacturer tools like Nvidia GeForce Experience to keep your hardware running on the latest firmware - be it your graphics card or other devices.

