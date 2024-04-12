Modern Warfare 3 "DETRICK-GEILENKIRCHEN" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The DETRICK-GEILENKIRCHEN error is a connection problem in Modern Warfare 3. It usually shows up when the game is unable to establish a connection to its servers. This prevents the user from getting access to the Call of Duty HQ, and as a result, they cannot play other Call of Duty titles and modes such as Warzone, Zombies, or Modern Warfare 3 Campaign.

This error can be both server-side as well as client-side. However, if it's the former, it unfortunately cannot be resolved. On the other hand, if the problem lies on the users' end, they can implement a few known fixes to resolve the issue completely.

That said, in this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at some of the most common fixes that can resolve the DETRICK-GEILENKIRCHEN error in Modern Warfare 3.

How to fix the DETRICK-GEILENKIRCHEN error in Modern Warfare 3?

Fixes for the DETRICK-GEILENKIRCHEN error in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Before getting started with the fixes for the DETRICK-GEILENKIRCHEN error in Modern Warfare 3, it is necessary to check the status of Call of Duty servers and make sure they are online. If they are up and running and you are still facing the error, implement the fixes mentioned below to potentially resolve the issue:

Restart your router

It goes without saying that the first thing that you should do when encountering any network issue is to restart your router. Properly restarting your router will clear the cache and the temporary memory stored on the device. This can solve a plethora of internet issues and improve your network performance.

If you haven't restarted or shut down your router in a while, you must do it before proceeding with the fixes mentioned below. To do so, simply unplug the device and make sure it doesn't receive any power for at least 30 seconds. Then plug it back in and check if it fixes the DETRICK-GEILENKIRCHEN error in Modern Warfare 3.

Flush your DNS cache

Flushing the DNS cache (Image via Microsoft)

The next thing that you should try to possibly fix the DETRICK-GEILENKIRCHEN error in Modern Warfare 3 is flushing your DNS cache. Here's how you can do so:

Press Win+R on your Windows system and this will bring up the Run box.

Now type "cmd" (without the quotes) in the Run box and click 'OK.'

Then, type "ipconfig /flushdns" (without the quotes) and press Enter.

If you followed the steps correctly, the Command Prompt will read "Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache." It can also potentially fix other issues such as Packet Bursts or Latency Variation in MW3 and Warzone.

Use your mobile connection

This isn't a long-term fix, but should help you diagnose the problem. Depending on the phone you are using, follow the appropriate steps to turn on your hotspot. Then connect your PC/Console to this hotspot and check if you are still getting the error. If you are not, then the issue lies with your ISP. In such a case, it is recommended to contact your ISP and ask them to resolve the issue on their end.

That covers everything about possibly fixing the DETRICK-GEILENKIRCHEN error in Modern Warfare 3. If the problem persists despite implementing these solutions, it is advised to contact Activision's support team for further assistance.

