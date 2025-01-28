Warzone Season 2 update broke Ranked Play for Top 250 players

The Warzone Season 2 update is preventing Top 250 players from queuing in Ranked Play. The Season 2 update didn't introduce much content and instead focused on fixing the game. However, things seem to have backfired for the developers as the recent update completely broke Ranked Play for some high-ranked players, preventing them from accessing the competitive game mode.

Read on to learn more about the issue and how Call of Duty plans to fix it.

Warzone Season 2 prevents Top 250 players from joining Ranked Play

Ranked Play has become inaccessible for Top 250 players in Warzone Season 2. The Season 2 update, released on January 28, 2025, has done more harm than good for players. After the update went live, numerous players took to online platforms citing that they couldn't queue for the Ranked Play mode.

It's concerning because the specific group of people facing this issue belongs to "Top 250" players, the highest rank one can achieve in the game.

Some of the best and the most competitive players in the battle royale title can't access the Ranked mode completely, preventing their rank progression. This is not a good start for a new season, especially when it concerns some of the most loyal players of the series.

Fortunately, Call of Duty has noted the issue and is working on a hotfix to resolve it. That said, they haven't mentioned a fixed date or time for when this update could go live.

