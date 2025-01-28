Warzone Season 2 update broke Ranked Play for Top 250 players

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Jan 28, 2025 21:04 GMT
Two Operators in Ranked Play in Warzone Season 2
Warzone Season 2 bug prevents players from accessing Ranked Play (Image via Activision)

The Warzone Season 2 update is preventing Top 250 players from queuing in Ranked Play. The Season 2 update didn't introduce much content and instead focused on fixing the game. However, things seem to have backfired for the developers as the recent update completely broke Ranked Play for some high-ranked players, preventing them from accessing the competitive game mode.

Read on to learn more about the issue and how Call of Duty plans to fix it.

Warzone Season 2 prevents Top 250 players from joining Ranked Play

Ranked Play has become inaccessible for Top 250 players in Warzone Season 2. The Season 2 update, released on January 28, 2025, has done more harm than good for players. After the update went live, numerous players took to online platforms citing that they couldn't queue for the Ranked Play mode.

also-read-trending Trending

It's concerning because the specific group of people facing this issue belongs to "Top 250" players, the highest rank one can achieve in the game.

Some of the best and the most competitive players in the battle royale title can't access the Ranked mode completely, preventing their rank progression. This is not a good start for a new season, especially when it concerns some of the most loyal players of the series.

Fortunately, Call of Duty has noted the issue and is working on a hotfix to resolve it. That said, they haven't mentioned a fixed date or time for when this update could go live.

Also read: All Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 2: SR changes, all restrictions, and more

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the links below:

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी