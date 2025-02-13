Microsoft completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October 2023, bringing popular franchises like Call of Duty and Overwatch 2 under its umbrella. This merger aimed to enhance gaming experiences and expand the multinational conglomerate's portfolio.

Recently, former Activision CEO Bobby Kotick shared insights into the company's history, including an attempted acquisition by Electronic Arts (EA) prior to Microsoft's involvement. While details about EA's proposal were not disclosed, this revelation sheds light on the competitive landscape of the gaming industry.

In a discussion on the podcast, The Grit, Bobby Kotick revealed that EA previously attempted to acquire and merge with Activision Blizzard. When asked if he and Bing Gordon, the former EA CCO, tried to work together in the past, Kotick replied:

"They tried to buy us a bunch of times, we had merger conversations a bunch of times."

Bing Gordon also spoke about the attempted acquisition during the latest episode of The Grit. He said EA had previously passed on opportunities to acquire franchises like Call of Duty and Guitar Hero before Activision fully owned the intellectual properties.

Furthermore, Bobby Kotick criticized former EA CEO John Riccitiello (2007-2013), labeling him as the "worst CEO in video games." He said Activision would have preferred Riccitiello to remain in his position indefinitely:

"I’m not just saying this because [Bing’s] sitting here. Our fear was always that Bing was going to run [Electronic Arts]. We would have paid for Riccitiello to stay a CEO forever. We thought he was the worst CEO in video games."

Microsoft announced its intent to acquire Activision Blizzard in January 2022, and the deal was finalized at a valuation of approximately $68.7 billion, one of the largest in the gaming industry's history.

In summary, Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard marks a significant milestone in the gaming industry. Bobby Kotick's disclosure about EA's prior attempt to acquire the company highlights the strategic maneuvers among major players in the gaming world.

