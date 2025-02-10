The Finals is reportedly bringing the most-wanted game mode

The Finals has been actively engaging its player base with various events and updates, including a recent Valentine's event featuring themed rewards and challenges. According to recent leaks, the highly anticipated Team Deathmatch mode might soon be introduced to the game. This potential addition is associated with CNS, a fictional hacker collective within the game's lore that is known for introducing new content and challenges.
The leak was reported by @thefinalsonly, one of the reputed leakers on X for this title. The account shared two posts, one leaking the teaser of the game mode and the other unofficially confirming that Team Deathmatch is arriving in the game. On that note, here's everything we know so far about the potentially upcoming game mode.
Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Team Deathmatch is reportedly arriving in The Finals
As mentioned before, The Finals is reportedly set to reintroduce CNS alongside the debut of an exciting new game mode. While official confirmation is pending, the community is abuzz with speculation about how the Team Deathmatch mode will be implemented in-game. Chances are that all contestants might adopt the Light build character to facilitate fast-paced, agile combat scenarios.
As of now, the game has the following game modes to play:
- Cashout: Teams compete to secure and extract valuable vaults scattered throughout the arena. The objective is to collect and successfully cash out these vaults while fending off opposing teams.
- Bank It: In this mode, players gather coins dispersed across the map and deposit them into designated banks. The first team to reach $40,000 cash or the team with the most cash when time expires wins the match.
- Power Shift: Two teams vie to escort a platform through the arena. Victory is achieved by being the first team to bring the platform home or by having progressed the furthest when the time runs out.
- Terminal Attack: This is a 5v5 attack-and-defend mode played over multiple rounds, where teams alternate between defending and attacking an objective. Success requires strategic planning and coordinated team efforts.
Read more articles here:
- The Finals IVADA Cataclysm Set DLC bundle: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?
- The Finals Season 5 mid-season update patch notes: Valentine's event, balance changes, bug fixes, and more
- The Finals patch notes 5.2.0: Arena XP boost, audio fixes, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.