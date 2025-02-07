The Finals has a new meta weapon after mid-season update 

The Finals has added several weapons to its armory, and the Lockbolt Launcher has been a hot topic among players. With an anchor that clings to the surroundings, this Heavy-class weapon can capture up to three targets simultaneously and severely restrict their range of motion, leaving them open to attacks.

A recent Reddit thread titled "Lockbolt is Now OP!!!" has garnered considerable attention, highlighting player concerns about the weapon's balance.

Reddit users have shared their experience with the Lockbolt Launcher, agreeing that the mid-season update has drastically changed its gameplay dynamics:

Reddit users sharing their experiences with the Lockbolt Launcher. (Image via Reddit)

Is the Lockbolt Launcher truly overpowered?

The Lockbolt Launcher, classified as a Heavy-class gadget, fires an anchor that attaches to nearby objects, allowing it to restrict the movement of up to three targets.

However, after its release, the creators noticed that players were using the device in ways that significantly affected the pace of the game mode and the ability to defend objectives. To address these issues, the attachment of the Lockbolt to objectives was disabled in update 5.1.0.

While the Lockbolt Launcher provides notable advantages in some situations, its perceived overpowering nature continues to be a debated topic. As developers gather data and player feedback, they may make adjustments to ensure balanced gameplay.

The Finals: Possible counters to the Lockbolt Launcher

The Lockbolt Launcher in The Finals is a strong tool, although players can employ different ways to negate its effects. Some of the best ways to combat its effectiveness are:

Destroy the anchor: The Lockbolt's anchor, which clings to players and limits their movement, can be targeted and destroyed. Despite its high health, focused fire can liberate trapped teammates.

The Lockbolt's anchor, which clings to players and limits their movement, can be targeted and destroyed. Despite its high health, focused fire can liberate trapped teammates. Evade during deployment: The Lockbolt requires deployment time before it can fully capture targets. Using this brief window to move out of its effective region will help you avoid being trapped.

The Lockbolt requires deployment time before it can fully capture targets. Using this brief window to move out of its effective region will help you avoid being trapped. Maintain distance: Keep a safe distance from Heavy-class opponents equipped with the Lockbolt to decrease the possibility of entanglement, as the gadget is most effective at a specific range.

Keep a safe distance from Heavy-class opponents equipped with the Lockbolt to decrease the possibility of entanglement, as the gadget is most effective at a specific range. Use movement abilities: Using movement-enhancement abilities or gadgets allows players to rapidly leave the Lockbolt's region of impact before it triggers.

Using movement-enhancement abilities or gadgets allows players to rapidly leave the Lockbolt's region of impact before it triggers. Environmental awareness: Be cautious in areas where the Lockbolt is most effective, such as near jump pads or zip lines, to avoid becoming entangled in susceptible positions.

