The Finals Season 5 mid-season update patch notes: Valentine's event, balance changes, bug fixes, and more

The Finals Season 5 mid-season update patch notes have officially arrived. The latest update has brought several changes, including a brand new Valentine's event called the Spin the Wheel of Love!. In this event, you'll be able to earn up to 20 charming rewards. Furthermore, there are several balance updates and bug fixes in The Finals Season 5 mid-season update as well.

If you want to read the entire The Finals Season 5 mid-season update patch notes, read below.

The Finals Season 5 mid-season update patch notes

Here are all the changes in The Finals Season 5 mid-season update:

The Season 5 Mid-Season Update is here!

Love is in the air, Contestants! As we hit the heart of the season, there are some exciting events kicking off, plus a whole slew of balance changes and fixes to keep your matches fresh, fierce, and fun.

Valentine’s Event: Spin the Wheel of Love!

Cupid's not the only one shooting arrows this season! Our Valentine’s event is live, and the Wheel of Love is here to steal your heart (and maybe a few wins). Earn tickets by completing daily contracts, spinning the wheel, and unlocking up to 20 charming rewards . If you snag them all, you’ll also win the final prize: the Heads Over Heels Set ! Not totally in love with your daily contract? Re-roll with VRs!

is here to steal your heart (and maybe a few wins). Earn tickets by completing daily contracts, spinning the wheel, and unlocking up to . If you snag them all, you’ll also win the final prize: the ! Not totally in love with your daily contract? Re-roll with VRs! This time around, when you land on a duplicate item, you’ll receive a ticket part. Collect four parts to craft a new ticket for another spin! You’ll also start off with a ticket to ensure everyone gets lucky this Valentine’s Day!

Stay tuned tomorrow for the Love Hurts World Tour event for another week of heart-pounding action, with an explosive touch!

Reddit AMA Incoming!

Got burning questions about THE FINALS? Join Rob and the team for an AMA on r/thefinals, the fan-run Reddit on February 19. It’s your chance to dive deep, get insights, and maybe even drop that meme you’ve been saving. Please come and join us for a few hours of questions!

Stun Gun Rework on the Horizon

We hear you loud and clear: the Stun Gun needs some love (the other kind, not the Valentine’s kind). We’re got some plans for this gadget and will give you more insight about the road ahead in Update 5.10.0

Patch Highlights:

Alongside the fun, we're rolling out a hefty batch of balance changes, weapon tweaks, and bug fixes. From adjustments to the Lockbolt Launcher and Cashout mechanics to performance boosts and UI improvements, there's something for everyone. Dive into the full notes to see how your favorite gear and strategies might shift.

Finally, check out this week’s store update full of sweet surprises to heartfelt treasures!

So, suit up, spin that Wheel of Love, and we’ll see you in the arena!

Balance Changes

Gadgets

Breach Charge

Decreased the delay between throwing multiple Breach Charges from 0.9s to 0.6s

Lockbolt Launcher

Re-enabled the ability for the Lockbolt to attach to objectives

Increased activation grace period from 0.8s to 1s, making it slightly easier to lock on to targets

Decreased the minimum pull distance from 8m to 6m, giving locked players slightly less room to maneuver

Decreased the maximum pull distance from 10m to 6m, giving locked players less room to maneuver

Increased the pull force of the Lockbolt by 50%, making it slightly harder for players to move beyond the radius of the lock’s chains

Increased the damage the Lockbolt applies to targets from 0 to 5

Added functionality that will disable the Lockbolt’s tethers if the Lockbolt is carried through a Gateway that is outside the maximum pull distance (6m)

Game Modes

Dev Note: Since our changes to deposit values in Cashout in Season 3, we’ve noticed an increasing number of teams adopting the ‘plug meta,’ where teams primarily focus on depositing Cash Boxes in World Tour and Ranked Tournaments to increase their chances of winning. While we wanted to encourage teams to focus on depositing and protecting cashouts, rather than third-partying already active cashouts, the ‘plug meta’ has become a little too common and leads to a bad teamplay experience. The changes to team wipes and deposit values, listed below, aim to nudge teams away from focusing entirely on plugging, while still reducing the incentives for third-partying.

Cashout

Decreased the percentage of cash in a Cashbox that is awarded for depositing it at the Cashout Station from ~30% to ~20%

Increased the percentage of cash in a Cashbox that is awarded for completing a cashout from ~70% to ~80% of the Cashbox’s value

Ranked Tournament (Cashout)

Increased the amount of cash lost from a team’s total for a team wipe from 10% to 15%

Specializations

Charge N’ Slam

Decreased the damage done by the initial impact on enemies from 130 to 100

Decreased the damage done by subsequent hits on enemies from 50 to 40

Decreased the minimum damage of the ground slam, based on fall height from 80 to 50

Dev Note: The damage applied by Charge N’ Slam has been quite high for some time and is especially punishing for Light players, especially when repeatedly hit by the charge. We feel these new values offer a fairer experience

Dematerializer

Decreased the duration of dematerialized objects from 30s to 15s, causing objects to rematerialize sooner

Added the ability for the Dematerializer to remove props attached to wall segments

Dev Note: This change should mean that the Dematerializer now makes clearer holes in the environment that are easier to move through

Guardian Turret

Decreased the cooldown from 8s to 3s when manually picking up the Guardian Turret

Winch Claw

Decreased the range of the Winch Claw from 12m to 10m

Weapons

Cerberus

Increased damage from 9 to 10 per pellet after The Finals Season 5 mid-season update

Slightly decreased the size of the pellet distribution, making the weapon more accurate

Decreased the reload time for reloading one cartridge from 2.2s to 2.1s

Decreased the reload time for reloading two cartridges from 2.4s to 2.25s

Decreased the reload time for reloading three cartridges from 2.6s to 2.45s after The Finals Season 5 mid-season update

CL-40

Decreased the radius of the weapon’s projectile from 10cm to 5cm, making it easier to avoid accidentally hitting nearby surfaces

Decreased self-damage multiplier from 1.6 to 1.25, meaning it will now do less damage to the player using it should they accidentally hit themselves

Dev Note: While the CL-40 has been in a much better place recently than in the past, we feel these small ‘quality of life’ changes will improve the experience of using it

Dagger

Added a slight adjustment to FoV when charging up for a secondary attack, to make it clearer when the attack is at maximum charge

FAMAS

Decreased the fire rate from 230 RPM to 220 RPM

Decreased damage per bullet from 24 to 23

LH1

Decreased damage from 48 to 46

Decreased rate of fire from 280 RPM to 270 RPM

Model 1887

Decreased damage from 13 to 11 per pellet

Increased min damage falloff multiplier from 0.6 to 0.7, meaning the Model 1887 retains the same damage at max range as in update 5.7

Pike-556

Increased damage from 47 to 50

SR-84

Decreased the bolt action animation duration from 1.25s to 1.05s, slightly increasing the SR-84’s rate of fire

Increased damage from 115 to 118

Sword

Increased the length of the Sword’s secondary attack hit sweep by 55cm

Dev Note: This change reverts the change made in 4.6 and should mean the primary and secondary attacks of the Sword now have a more consistent length

Content and Bug Fixes

Animation

Fixed a bug where player animations would stutter in the intro and celebration sequences

Fixed clipping issues on ShAK-50 inspects

Fixed an issue where the character's hands looked broken after throwing the Gravity Vortex

Fixed an issue where the red dot sight for the Horizon Hammer R .357 skin wasn't aligned properly when aiming down sights

Characters & Cosmetics

Fixed the Mirrorball Mood helmet so it would not clip with facewears

Fixed the hologram effect for ISEUL-T Escape Pants and ISEUL-T Lifestyle Coat

Fixed visual fidelity of the Final Toss cosmetics

Contracts

Fixed "Blind 2 opponents with a Flashbang" so it would not count for teammates

Fixed an issue where some contracts were able to progress inside Private Matches

Gadgets

Lockbolt Launcher

It will deactivate if carried through a teleporter outside of the max pull range

Removed the ability for objects to be attached to the Lockbolt

Removed the ability to tether to the same object it is attached to

C4, Breach Charge, Gravity Vortex

Fixed an issue where the light indicator on the detonators was not visible on consoles

Gameplay

Improved stuttery movement on elevators and elevator doors

Fixed draw bridges to prevent stuttering when moving

Fixed an issue that allowed players to vault while being revived by Defibrillator

Improved the visual effect during respawn invulnerability to be more prominent

Fixed issue where grenades with certain skins would visually go through walls and floors

Removed the ability to bypass manual action animations (such as using a bolt action or pump-action) by interrupting them

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck between objects while falling

Fixed issue making it so that any secondary melee ability would retrigger when held

Fixed the Sword lunge not charging after a vault when holding the button down

Fixed an issue where Cashout Stations could launch way beyond their intended range when interacting with Jump Pads

Game Modes

General

Fixed a rare issue that could lead to locked black screen when reconnecting to a tournament match that just finished

Fixed an issue that prevented equipment or customization changes from appearing in-game unless the user navigated away from the screen before the match started

Fixing bug where squad respawns would ignore enemy proximity when there are no active objectives on the map

Quick Cash

Fixed an issue where you could sometimes respawn instantly

PowerShift

Fixed an issue where the wrong loadout icons could be displayed if revived while changing characters

Maps

General

Fixed an issue with billboard text looking stretched

Fixed several floating assets, clipping, and faulty collisions across all maps

Bernal

Improved fog rendering

Kyoto

Upgraded the destruction from the ground up after The Finals Season 5 mid-season update

Each building will collapse more easily, with destruction happening on a more granular scale after The Finals Season 5 mid-season update

Debris from collapsed structures will behave more naturally and add to the terrain after The Finals Season 5 mid-season update

Monaco

Fixed one of the issues that could make the Cashbox fall through the ground

Fixed collision issues with some walls in the park area

Upgraded terrain to improve performance after The Finals Season 5 mid-season update

Practice Range

Updated the trophy room to include the trophies from Season 4

Skyway Stadium

Fixed one of the issues that could make the Cashbox fall through the ground

Improved general traversal by fixing collision issues

SYS$Horizon

Fixed an issue where some pieCes of the map could be left haNging in the air when deStroyed v

Fixed incorrect health value on one of the big metal apples in the Art Gallery building so it can be destructed as intended after The Finals Season 5 mid-season update

Added some extra cover in front of and behind the Museum building

Stability & Performance

Optimized GPU load when there are a lot of effects onscreen

Resizing the game window by dragging its borders now works better and doesn't constrain it to its previous aspect ratio

Improvements to destruction performance on Monaco

Minor GPU optimizations for Low and Medium ‘Post-Processing’ Quality

Upgraded XeSS SDK to version 1.3.1

Settings

Fixed an issue with preview resolution in the video settings for Borderless Fullscreen on non-primary monitors after The Finals Season 5 mid-season update

Fixed an issue where tooltips would not show for settings in the general options tab

Added an option to Video settings that enables an overlay with performance metrics during gameplay. Previously this overlay was only shown in the in-game video settings menu

Improved the list of available resolutions in Windowed mode. This included fixing a rounding error that resulted in odd resolutions and making sure standard 16:9 resolutions were added to the list after The Finals Season 5 mid-season update

Specializations

Healing Beam

Added a sound to indicate the target is completely healed

UI

New loading screens!

Fixed an issue where loading screens could appear stretched when using an ultra wide monitor after The Finals Season 5 mid-season update

Add a cooldown to the Play button to avoid matchmaking start/cancel spamming

Fixed an issue that would result in player cards not rendering for some users

Fixed an issue where players could temporarily be named PlayerName and have a partially incomplete scoreboard before the match started

Increased the number of emotes you can equip to 8 after The Finals Season 5 mid-season update

Security and Anti-Cheat

UI updates for a more transparent player messaging when using prohibited software

Use of NVIDIA Profile Inspector is no longer allowed

Improvements to anti-cheat performance and reliability

That covers everything you need to know about The Finals Season 5 mid-season update patch notes. Check out our other The Finals related news and guides:

