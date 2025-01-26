The Finals IVADA Cataclysm Set DLC bundle: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Finals IVADA Cataclysm Set is now available as a DLC in Season 5 and can be purchased with real-world currency. The main attraction of this DLC is the Legendary IVADA Predaclipser outfit. Additionally, all items in the set are of the same theme while being from Legend and Epic rarities.

This article looks at The Finals IVADA Cataclysm Set DLC bundle, including its price and whether it is worth buying.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on the author's opinion.

Price of The Finals IVADA Cataclysm Set DLC bundle

The Finals IVADA Cataclysm Set DLC bundle is priced at $19.99. The DLC bundle is now available across all platforms including PC (Steam, Microsoft Store), PS5, and Xbox. Players can access it by visiting their in-game store or platform's marketplace.

IVADA Predaclipser Legendary outfit (Image via Embark Studios)

Here's how you can get the bundle in the game:

Launch The Finals.

Head to the store section.

In the featured tab, select IVADA Cataclysm Set.

Confirm your purchase by clicking on the payment gateway.

Head to the Contestants tab.

Select any contestant slot and hit Edit.

Go to the style tab and select IVADA Cataclysm Set to equip the skin in the game.

What's included in The Finals IVADA Cataclysm Set DLC bundle

The Finals IVADA Cataclysm Set DLC bundle consists of six in-game items. All the items have a cyberpunk theme, with the Legendary IVADA Predaclipser outfit being the highlight.

Legendary IVADA Nyavolt xp-54 skin (Image via Embark Studios)

Here are all the items featured in this bundle:

Legendary IVADA Predaclipser outfit

Legendary IVADA Nyavolt xp-54 skin

Legendary Outspark L.E.D. charm

Legendary Outspark L.E.D. sticker

Epic Sharp Reflection emote

2400 Multibucks

Is The Finals IVADA Cataclysm Set DLC bundle worth buying?

Considering its price tag and the quality of included goodies, the IVADA Cataclysm Set DLC bundle is worth buying. It boasts exotic cosmetics like the IVADA Nyavolt XP-54 weapon skin, featuring a fiery pink design with black accents. The IVADA Predaclipser is great for players looking for a cute cat-themed costume.

Legendary Outspark L.E.D. charm (Image via Embark Studios)

This Cataclysm Set also includes 2400 Multibucks in-game currency, which can be used to get other in-game cosmetics like weapon skins and even the season 5 battle pass. This makes it a good investment for gamers who want to enhance their in-game collection with unique skins, while also earning valuable in-game currency.

Also read: The Finals Season 5 patch notes: New map Bernal, new weapons, balance changes, and more

That covers you need to know about the IVADA Cataclysm Set in The Finals.

