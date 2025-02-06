The Finals Valentine's Special Twitch drops: All rewards, how to earn

The Finals Valentine's Special Twitch drops can currently be claimed for free. Fans can watch livestreams by their favorite The Finals creators to become eligible for in-game goodies. To earn all the rewards, players simply have to join and watch the streams for a certain period.

This article explains how players can get all The Finals Valentine's Special Twitch drops.

All The Finals Valentine's Special Twitch drops rewards

Here's a list of all The Finals Valentine's Special Twitch drops and the requirements to earn them:

Rewards Watch time Heartfelt Tribute 1 hour Livestream Love 1 1 hour 30 Livestream Love 2 2 hours

All the cosmetics from The Finals Valentine's Special Twitch drops are available for free and can be claimed after watching certain Twitch livestreams. To unlock all of them, players have to tune in to the streams for a total of 4 hours and 30 minutes.

Livestream Love 1 drop reward (Image via Embark Studios)

The Twitch drops are available for a limited amount of time, as the Valentine's event will end on February 14, 2024, at 3:29 pm GMT+5:30. As such, those interested can start watching the streams before that time arrives. For those wondering, all the Twitch drop rewards are permanent and can be unlocked in the game.

How to claim The Finals Valentine's Special Twitch drops rewards

The Finals players can follow these simple steps in order to claim all the Valentine's Special Twitch drop rewards:

All Valentine's Special Twitch drops (Image via Embark Studios)

Create or log in to your Twitch account.

account. Visit id.embark.games/id/profile and log in using the platform ID associated with your game account.

Open the Connected Platforms tab and link your Embark ID with your Twitch account.

tab and link your with your Twitch account. Visit the "The Finals" category on Twitch at www.twitch.tv/directory/category/the-finals and watch streamers who have Valentine's drops enabled.

category on Twitch at www.twitch.tv/directory/category/the-finals and watch streamers who have Valentine's drops enabled. Watch the livestream for the required duration and navigate to the Twitch Inventory Page.

Click on the "Claim Reward" option to collect the items.

option to collect the items. Launch The Finals and open the Style tab to equip the Valentine's Special Twitch drops rewards.

It is important to remember that the rewards can be earned only if the viewer's Twitch account is connected to their Embark ID. Players can head to the game's official support forum if they are facing trouble with the drop rewards.

