The Finals best settings: Audio, FPS, crosshair, and more 

Embark Studios’ The Finals is becoming one of the most popular games, even in an era where FPS giants like Valorant and CS2 are on top of the competitive chain. Following a shocking release at TGA 2023, the fast-paced competitive shooter has received a lot of praise from the gaming community and has gained a huge player base.

As Season 1 moves forward at full force, players are getting more competitive as they grind their way through the ranked ladder. So, before it’s too late, let’s take a good look at the best video, audio, crosshair, and gameplay settings that’ll help you gain an advantage in the arena.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best settings for The Finals

Having the proper video, audio, and crosshair settings is crucial as it will give you a competitive advantage in the shooter (Image via Embark Studios)

Having the proper audio queue, optimal FPS, and the right crosshair settings will give you a significant advantage in the competitive world of The Finals.

Listed below are the best possible settings you can use to get the best performance on your system, regardless of your PC configuration.

The Finals: Best audio settings

Here are the best audio settings to get a proper audio queue and have better awareness during competitive matches:

Volume

Music Volume: 0

0 Master Volume: 40

40 Dialogue Volume: 40

40 SFX Volume: 100

Output

Night Mode: Off

Off Output Mode: Stereo/Headphones

Subtitles

Subtitles: On

On Subtitles Background Opacity: 30

30 Subtitles Text Size: Small

Voice Chat

Voice Chat Output Volume: 70

70 Voice Chat Enabled For: All

All Enable Voice Chat: On

On Mode: Push To Talk

The Finals: Best video and FPS settings

Here are the best video settings that will give you optimal FPS, FOV, and more:

Display and Resolution

Resolution: The highest resolution of your monitor

The highest resolution of your monitor Window Mode: Fullscreen (To get optimal performance)

Fullscreen (To get optimal performance) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Resolution Scaling Method: NVIDIA DLSS

NVIDIA DLSS NVIDIA DLSS: Balanced

Graphics

Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Field Of View: 100

100 Lens Distortion: Disabled

Ray Tracing

NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination: Static

Quality

Overall Quality Level: Custom

Custom View Distance: High (For a better view around your vicinity)

High (For a better view around your vicinity) Shadows: Medium

Medium Post Processing: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: Low

Low Foliage: Low

Low Texture: High

High Effects: Medium

Medium Global Illumination Resolution: Low

The Finals: Best crosshair settings

Here are the settings you can use for a good crosshair:

Outline Width: 7

Width: 1

1 Green: 0

0 Red: 255

255 Blue: 0

0 Green Outline: 0

0 Red Outline: 0

0 Blue Outline: 0

0 Center Dot: Off

Off Center Dot Radius: 0

0 Opacity: 100

The Finals: Best gameplay settings

Here are the optimal gameplay settings to enhance your competitive experience:

Hide Player names: Off

Off Use Enemy team colors: On

On Crossplay: On

On Preferred Region: The region where you live/ Your closest region

These are all the settings that should help you dominate the competitive arena in the game and win matches. You can always change them according to your preference.

While you’re here, make sure to check our Medium Build guide for The Finals. For more guides related to the game, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.