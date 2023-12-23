The Finals best settings: Audio, FPS, crosshair, and more 

Embark Studios’ The Finals is becoming one of the most popular games, even in an era where FPS giants like Valorant and CS2 are on top of the competitive chain. Following a shocking release at TGA 2023, the fast-paced competitive shooter has received a lot of praise from the gaming community and has gained a huge player base.
As Season 1 moves forward at full force, players are getting more competitive as they grind their way through the ranked ladder. So, before it’s too late, let’s take a good look at the best video, audio, crosshair, and gameplay settings that’ll help you gain an advantage in the arena.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer
Best settings for The Finals
Having the proper audio queue, optimal FPS, and the right crosshair settings will give you a significant advantage in the competitive world of The Finals.
Listed below are the best possible settings you can use to get the best performance on your system, regardless of your PC configuration.
The Finals: Best audio settings
Here are the best audio settings to get a proper audio queue and have better awareness during competitive matches:
Volume
- Music Volume: 0
- Master Volume: 40
- Dialogue Volume: 40
- SFX Volume: 100
Output
- Night Mode: Off
- Output Mode: Stereo/Headphones
Subtitles
- Subtitles: On
- Subtitles Background Opacity: 30
- Subtitles Text Size: Small
Voice Chat
- Voice Chat Output Volume: 70
- Voice Chat Enabled For: All
- Enable Voice Chat: On
- Mode: Push To Talk
The Finals: Best video and FPS settings
Here are the best video settings that will give you optimal FPS, FOV, and more:
Display and Resolution
- Resolution: The highest resolution of your monitor
- Window Mode: Fullscreen (To get optimal performance)
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Resolution Scaling Method: NVIDIA DLSS
- NVIDIA DLSS: Balanced
Graphics
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Field Of View: 100
- Lens Distortion: Disabled
Ray Tracing
- NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination: Static
Quality
- Overall Quality Level: Custom
- View Distance: High (For a better view around your vicinity)
- Shadows: Medium
- Post Processing: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing: Low
- Foliage: Low
- Texture: High
- Effects: Medium
- Global Illumination Resolution: Low
The Finals: Best crosshair settings
Here are the settings you can use for a good crosshair:
Outline Width: 7
- Width: 1
- Green: 0
- Red: 255
- Blue: 0
- Green Outline: 0
- Red Outline: 0
- Blue Outline: 0
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Radius: 0
- Opacity: 100
The Finals: Best gameplay settings
Here are the optimal gameplay settings to enhance your competitive experience:
- Hide Player names: Off
- Use Enemy team colors: On
- Crossplay: On
- Preferred Region: The region where you live/ Your closest region
These are all the settings that should help you dominate the competitive arena in the game and win matches. You can always change them according to your preference.
