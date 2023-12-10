Best Medium build for The Finals

After a successful Beta season of The Finals, Embark Studios has finally bestowed upon us the game's final launch. With a player count surpassing MW3’s numbers, it became the game of the hour on Steam. This fast-paced, free-to-play multiplayer offers three distinct build types with which you can wreak havoc in the arena. To customize these builds, players must click on the edit button from the backstage section to navigate to the loadout option in the contestant area.

The Medium build is perfect for healers since it is balanced and does not lean towards any extremes. It offers a decent enough health pool along with acceptable mobility that allows you to tank a few bullets without being cumbersome. In this article, we’ll cover the optimal loadout for the Medium builds in The Finals.

The Finals build Guide: Best Medium Build

For the Medium build type, the developers have introduced quite a few viable options to make your build strong. Between those options, here is what the optimal build looks like.

Weapons: FCAR or R.357

FCAR or R.357 Specializations: Healing Beam or Guardian Turret

Healing Beam or Guardian Turret Gadgets: Defibrillator, Gas Mine, Jump Pad

The Finals: Best Weapon for the Medium Build

FCAR is the best choice for the Medium builds (Image via Embark Studios)

In the first season of the game, the FCAR assault rifle has emerged as the best choice for those who main the Medium build. It has the lowest reload time compared to other assault rifles available in-game.

However, if you feel more at ease with tapping than spraying on your adversary and have immense confidence in your aim, you should definitely check this R.357 pistol. Even though its reload speed is slightly more than the Assault FCAR, it has the upper hand in terms of damage.

The Finals: Best Specializations for the Medium Build

Healing Beam in The Finals (Image via Embark Studios)

Both Guardian Turret and Healing Beam ability works best for the Medium builds in the Finals. However, it becomes a matter of personal preference in selecting the optimal Specialization. If you are familiar with Overwatch 2 and are a Mercy main, you should definitely look forward to using this Healing Beam ability. It allows you to heal teammates directly and comes in handy during intense fights.

However, if you don’t care about healing and are more of an offensive player, you can equip Guardian Turret. This specialization allows you to place a turret that will shoot enemies within its vicinity. It can be really useful while holding a particular area.

The Finals: Best Gadgets for the Medium Build

Among a plethora of gadgets that Embark has to offer for the Medium build guides, the Defibrillator, Gas Mine, and Jump Pad come in the most handy in-game.

The Defibrillator proves to be the game changer sometimes. You can revive your teammates in the blink of an eye with the help of this gadget. If you need any kind of backup in between an intense fight, this device will always get your back.

Gas Mine proves to be one of the most lethal gadgets available in-game. Due to its heavy damage over time, you should definitely equip this gadget in your slot. Jump Pad, on the other hand, proves to be a vital gadget as it allows you to move vertically pretty smoothly. Moreover, it will also allow you to get in or out of an intense team fight if things go south.

So, this sums up the best loadout for Medium build in the game. To know more about The Finals, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.