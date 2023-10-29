Best graphics settings for The Finals open beta

The Finals has become the game of the hour due to its distinctive and fast-paced gameplay. Developed by Embark Studios, this free-to-play FPS multiplayer has opened its door to players on Steam, PS5, and Xbox to experience the second beta testing phase. Besides a damaging environment and dynamic weather, much will be in store in the updates to come.

Having the right graphics settings for any FPS game makes it easier to get smooth frames and enhances the gameplay experience. So, players might be wondering which graphics settings they should be using while playing this action-packed shooter.

In this article, we will discuss the best graphics settings that’ll help you conquer the arena.

The Finals: best display and graphics settings

Not everyone has the best PC of their choice, and having high graphics settings could strain your setup’s resources and possibly slow your PC. So, having low yet optimal settings will enhance your frame rate.

Here’s a detailed setting you can use to get a smooth experience throughout your gameplay:

Display and Resolution

Window Mode: Fullscreen (to get a better performance)

Resolution: The highest resolution of your monitor

V-Sync: Disabled (Enabled if you want to limit your FPS)

NVidia Reflex Low Latency: On

Resolution Scaling Method: Intel XeSS

Intel XeSS: Ultra Performance

Graphics

Field of View: 110 (Maxed to get a good vision of the enemies from far away)

Motion Blur: Disabled

Lens Distortion: Disabled

Ray Tracing: Disabled

Quality

Overall Quality Level: Custom

View Distance: High (To get a better view of the surroundings)

Anti-Aliasing: Low

Shadows: Medium

Post-Processing: Low

Texture: Epic

Effects: Low

Foliage: Low

Global Illumination Resolution: Low

The details shown above sum up the graphics settings that work best for The Finals on PC. Of course, you can tweak these settings according to how you prefer to grind your way through the game.

Players all over the world are hopping into the servers of The Finals to experience this amazing FPS on a variety of gaming platforms. Nevertheless, they’re dealing with bugs like login errors and several other issues. It is expected that the developers will address these bugs as soon as possible and keep the community engaged by delivering fresh content that showcases their distinct perspectives.

