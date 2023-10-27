The Finals login failed: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Thousands of players joining The Finals Open Beta have reported login failed errors. These usually occur when someone is trying to launch the game. However, the client fails to boot and they are presented with error codes 500 or 402, thus denying them access to the servers. As a result, the excitement surrounding the Open Beta has quickly turned sour as fans were unable to play.

That said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at some of the fixes that have been reported to resolve The Finals login failed error completely.

How to possibly fix The Finals login failed error?

Expand Tweet

Before moving ahead with The Finals login error fixes, it is advised to check the game's server status. Due to heavy traffic, players are being put in a login queue, and hence many unable to gain access.

That said, if you are absolutely sure that The Finals' Open Beta servers are up and the issue is on your end, here are some popular fixes that are known to resolve the issue:

Verify the integrity of game files

Due to poor downloads or updates, the game files can get corrupted. In such cases, the title will simply not launch. Hence, it is advised to run a simple file integrity check; here's how to do it:

Launch Steam.

Head over to your Library.

Right-click on the game from your Library and go to Properties.

Navigate to Installed Files.

Click on "Verify integrity of game files."

This will check all your game files for any mismatch. If there are any corrupted files, Steam will automatically download them for you.

Use a VPN to diagnose the problem

Although this is not an ideal solution, it can help you identify issues with your ISP. It is advised to launch The Finals over a VPN to see if you can log in. If you are able to, it means that the game's servers are blocked by your ISP. In that case, you will have to contact your ISP and have them provide you access to The Finals' servers.

Clear DNS cache

Clear DNS cache on Windows 10 (Image via Microsoft)

Clearing your DNS cache can do wonders sometimes. It is a quick and simple fix that can help you resolve most of your connection issues. Here's how to clear your DNS cache easily:

Press Win+R and type "cmd" in the Run box.

Now type in "ipconfig /flushdns" (without quotes) and press Enter.

Once the above steps are done, you will presented with the "Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache" message.

That covers everything there is to know about fixing The Finals login failed error. If the problem persists despite implementing the above fixes, it is advised to contact the official Embark Studios support team for further technical assistance.

The Finals Open Beta kicked off on October 26, 2023, for Windows PC (via Steam, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5, and will continue until November 5, 2023.