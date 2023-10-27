How to add friends in The Finals Open Beta?

The excitement surrounding The Finals Open Beta soon turned to disappointment as fans discovered that there wasn't a direct way of adding friends in-game.

Despite being a beta featuring Crossplay, gamers were unable to play with each other. In fact, they weren't able to play with other users on the same platform. All of this is due to the unnecessarily complicated process of simply adding a friend in-game.

That said, in this guide, we will be taking a closer look at how you can add your friends in-game and team up with them in the latest first-person shooter title from Embark Studio.

Guide to adding friends in The Finals Open Beta

Adding friends in The Finals Open Beta can be a bit of a chore. Here's how you can do so:

First, log in to your game and enable Crossplay.

Now, from the main menu, navigate to the second circle inside the tiny box located at the top right corner of the screen. It will present you with the option to "Invite a Friend."

Clicking on it will redirect you to Embark Studios' official website. Here, log in with your Steam ID.

Add your friends from here, and they will pop up in-game.

All that remains is for you to invite them in-game to a lobby and play together. This is currently the only way to add friends, irrespective of the platform you are on.

It is worth noting that sometimes, even after enabling Crossplay, you may not see the option to add friends. In such cases, it is advised to reboot the game, and that should fix it. Moreover, ensure that your friends have also enabled Crossplay on their end.

If you are facing issues enabling Crossplay in the beta, check the section below for a detailed step-by-step guide.

How to enable Crossplay in The Finals Open Beta?

Unlike adding friends, enabling the Crossplay feature in The Finals Open Beta is pretty straightforward. Here's how to do it:

Launch the game.

Head over to Settings from the main menu.

Scroll all the way down to find the Crossplay feature.

Turn it on.

That's it. The feature will now be enabled, allowing you to add friends seamlessly in the game. Similar to adding friends, the process of turning on Crossplay remains the same for all platforms.

That covers everything that there is to know about adding friends in The Finals Open Beta. The entire process is unnecessarily complicated for the time being.

The Finals Open Beta kicked off on October 26, 2023, for Windows PC (via Steam, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Currently, the beta is scheduled for closure on November 5, 2023. That's 10 days of total mayhem and action-packed gameplay in Embark Studio's latest first-person shooter.