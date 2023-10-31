The Finals open beta “Network error”: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Finals open beta is having a fair bit of network and connectivity issues where numerous players are either not being able to enter the game or find a match with others.

It’s one of the more annoying performance issues to deal with in the shooter, as there is no permanent solution that one can employ in order to solve it.

The error usually occurs when The Finals' servers themselves are down, facing an issue with connectivity, or are seeing a massive surge of log-ins beyond server capacity.

While there is no permanent fix, there are a few temporary workarounds that the community has come up with, which seem to be dealing with some of the performance issues in the beta.

Today’s The Finals guide will, therefore, go over some of the things that you might try in order to deal with the network error in the shooter.

How to potentially fix “Network error” in The Finals?

Expand Tweet

1) Try logging in at another time or play in a different region

You might be facing a network error because there is a considerable spike in the number of server log-ins that your region is experiencing. Hence, to be able to make your way into the game and find a match, you might want to start the game at another time when there is more server capacity or choose to matchmake in a different server.

If you are looking to matchmake in another region, you will need to go into settings and then change the matchmaking region to manual. Select the region that you want; however, do be wary of the latency, as the further away the server is from you, the higher the ping will be.

2) Check server availability

The Finals' servers may also be down due to issues or maintenance, which is why you are getting a network error in the game.

To check server availability, you might want to visit their official Twitter account (@reachthefinals) or Discord Server, where the developers are likely to update players on the performance issues the game is going through.

3) Restart your internet router

Your internet connection could be what is causing the network error. To fix it, you might want to change the gateway by restarting your router.

If the issue is still not fixed, and you are facing trouble with other multiplayer games, you might want to ring up your internet provider and dock in a complaint.

Expand Tweet

4) Wait for a fix

As mentioned previously, The Finals is facing a fair bit of performance issues on all fronts, and not all players are being able to enjoy the open beta completely.

The developers will likely deploy a patch or a hotfix to deal with a majority of the problems within the game, so ensure to keep the shooter updated on your system.