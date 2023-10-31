The Finals open beta “Matchmaking Failed” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

While The Finals open-beta is enjoying a fair amount of success, with players praising some of the unique gameplay mechanics it brings to the table, there are a few performance issues in the shooter, including a failing matchmaking queue. It’s one of the more popular bugs that the community is facing with the game, as they cannot match up against other players or face automatic cancellations of the matchmaking process.

Matchmaking issues do not come as much of a surprise because The Finals is still in its beta state. However, this also means that there are no permanent solutions that players will be able to look into to try and enjoy the open beta.

Fortunately, there are a few community-made workarounds that you can try out to deal with the matchmaking issues. Hence, today’s The Finals guide will go over some of the things you can do to deal with the "Matchmaking Failed" error in the shooter.

How to fix The Finals “Matchmaking Failed” error

As mentioned, there are no permanent fixes that you can tap into when it comes to the matchmaking errors in The Finals. However, here are a few workarounds that you can try:

1) Check the shooter’s server status

The shooter’s servers are likely facing issues due to overload or maintenance downtime. If that is the case, you might want to follow the official Twitter account (@reachthefinals), as the developer will update players if the game is facing major issues with connectivity.

You can even visit their Discord Server for more information regarding some of the performance issues that the game is facing. If the servers are down or facing high surges of log-in, then you might want to log back in at another time.

2) Restart the game

While it may not feel like much of a fix, many in The Finals community have stated that by restarting the game a couple of times, they were able to deal with the matchmaking issues temporarily.

So it’s something that you can try as well if you are continuing to face matchmaking errors in the game.

3) Keep searching for a match

Another thing you can do is to keep searching for a match. While it’s not a guarantee that you will be able to queue up with other players immediately, the chances of you eventually getting into a lobby are much higher by this method.

So, if restarting the game has not worked for you, then just keep queuing up for a game, and you will eventually get one.

4) Change matchmaking region

The matchmaking region In The Finals is automatically set to the region that you are in or in proximity to. If you are not finding games in your region and don’t mind a bit of high ping when trying out the beta, then you can always change your matchmaking region.

Just go into settings and set the matchmaking region to manual; here, you can select the region of your choice.

5) Wait for a fix

As The Finals is still in its open beta, the developer is constantly deploying patches and hotfixes to address the various performance issues in the game. So, they are likely to deploy a fix for all the connectivity and server issues in the game.

