Embark Studios’s upcoming multiplayer shooter The Finals is currently available in an open beta phase for all supported platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows). The game offers a riveting experience with almost complete map destructibility and unique characters that call for the utilization of different gadgets and abilities. These features attracted a chunk of the shooter community and helped boost the player count.

The Finals is a tactical shooter where players are allowed to alter the terrain of playable arenas to complete objectives. It offers a brilliant gameplay experience for all supported platforms. However, console players need to fine-tune their controller settings to make the most out of it and secure consecutive victories.

This article will highlight the best controller settings for The Finals beta phase.

What are the best controller settings for The Finals open beta?

Expand Tweet

Here is a quick guide that you can follow to set up the most efficient controller settings for the upcoming shooter title.

Controller Settings

Controller Look Sensitivity Horizontal: 300 (Player preference)

300 (Player preference) Controller Look Sensitivity Vertical: 250 (Player preference)

250 (Player preference) Controller Zoom Sensitivity Multiplier: 50% (Player preference)

50% (Player preference) Deadzone: 5 (Depends on the user’s controller)

5 (Depends on the user’s controller) Controller Look Response Curve: Sinunsoidal

Sinunsoidal Controller Invert Vertical Look Input: Off

Off Controller Horizontal Look Boost: 200

200 Controller Vertical Look Bosot: 0

0 Controller Look Boost Ramp Up Time: 0.5

0.5 Controller Zoom Horizontal Look Boost: 40

40 Controller Zoom Vertical Look Boost: 40

40 Controller Zool Look Boost Ramp Up Time: 1

1 Controller Look Acceleration: 0

0 Controller Preset: Directional Equipping (Player preference)

Directional Equipping (Player preference) Controller Crouch Behavior: Toggle

Controller Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Controller Zoom Behavior: Press

Press Controller Aim Assist: On

It is important to note that the same controller settings might not fit every individual perfectly, as everyone has a unique playstyle. However, the settings listed above can be used as a baseline; you can tweak them later to customize and create a comfortable setup.

When does The Finals open beta end?

Expand Tweet

The Finals Open Beta is slated to conclude on November 5, 2023, after providing the entire community with a complete gameplay experience. The developers might deploy updates during this beta phase to fix immediate issues and address major issues before the final release.

Online multiplayer game developers typically host beta or test phases to stress test both the title and the official servers. This allows them to gather heaps of game data that can later be utilized to rectify errors and troubleshoot any problems that might hinder the gameplay in the future.

With a larger player base, the developers can gauge the current state of the game better and prepare for almost all possible fallouts that could occur after the title goes live. It is recommended to participate in such open beta as it can help the creators deliver a more stable and polished product.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official X (formerly Twitter) account of The Finals for more announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.