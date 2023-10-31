The Finals open beta “Keeps crashing/not launching” on Steam: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Finals open beta seems to be having a bit of performance issues for some PC players where the game is either constantly crashing or not launching on Steam. While issues like this are expected from the beta version of a game, many in the community want to try the title out before its official release.

While there is no way to permanently solve The Finals crashing and launch issues on PC, there are some workarounds that the community has come up with that solve the issue temporarily.

Today’s The Finals guide will go over some of the things that you can do in order to solve the crashing and launch errors that the shooter is facing in your system.

How to fix The Finals open beta “Keeps crashing/not launching” on Steam

Expand Tweet

Here are a few workarounds that you will be able to try when dealing with the crashing and launching issues in The Finals:

1) Launch the game and the Steam client as an Administrator

Many in the community have stated that launching the Steam Client and The Finals as an administrator seems to have temporarily fixed the issue for them. So if the game is not launching for you, then right-click on the Steam or the game launcher and then select the “Run as an administrator” option.

2) Update GPU drivers

Another reason why the shooter may not be launching or crashing on your system is that you may not have updated your graphics drivers to the latest version.

To update it, you might want to either download the desktop application of the card you are using, Nvidia or AMD, then search for the latest version and download it or you can manually do it by making your way to their official websites:

Nvidia users can click here.

AMD users can follow this link.

3) Scan and fix files

The Finals may be crashing because there are some corrupt files in the installation directory. You will be able to fix it with the help of the Steam client. For this, you will need to make your way into the client and then head to Library, select the game, then Local Files, and then “verify file integrity.”

This will automatically start a process that will go over all the files in the directory and then fix the ones that may have been corrupted or damaged.

4) Re-install the game

While it might look like a rather drastic step to invest in, many players have stated that re-installing the game from the Steam client has helped them deal with the crashing and launch issues.

So if the above steps fail, then you can try and just re-install the game.

Expand Tweet

5) Wait for an update

With the number of performance issues that the game is having, the developer will likely be deploying patches and hotfixes to deal with the issues. So you might want to wait for a patch to be the more permanent solution to the crashing and launching issue.