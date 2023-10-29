The Finals, a highly anticipated first-person shooter, launched its Open Beta phase on October 26, 2023, following two closed beta sessions from March 7-21 and June 14-21. The latest playtest is available to gamers on all platforms to try out its unique team-based gameplay. The innovative aspect of environmentally destructible maps encourages strategic dynamics.

To get the most out of the Open Beta, gamers should be aware of its end timings. In this article, we will discuss the precise end date and time for all regions.

When does The Finals Open Beta end? Date and time for all regions

The Finals' Open Beta will last 10 days, beginning on October 26, 2023, at 3 am PT and ending on November 5. While the exact end time is unknown, it is plausible to expect that it will correspond with the starting time. The Open Beta will conclude simultaneously worldwide, but different time zones need to be considered as timings will differ depending on one's geographical location.

Pacific Time (PT): November 5, 2023 at 3 am

November 5, 2023 at 3 am Mountain Time (MT): November 5, 2023, at 4 am

November 5, 2023, at 4 am Central Time (CT): November 5, 2023, at 5 am

November 5, 2023, at 5 am Eastern Time (ET): November 5, 2023, at 6 am

November 5, 2023, at 6 am Brasília Time (BRT): November 5, 2023, at 7 am

November 5, 2023, at 7 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 5, 2023, at 10 am

November 5, 2023, at 10 am Central European Time (CET): November 5, 2023, at 12 pm

November 5, 2023, at 12 pm Eastern European Time (EET): November 5, 2023, at 12 pm

November 5, 2023, at 12 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 5, 2023, at 1 pm

November 5, 2023, at 1 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): November 5, 2023, at 3:30 pm

November 5, 2023, at 3:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): November 5, 2023, at 6 pm

November 5, 2023, at 6 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): November 5, 2023, at 7 pm

November 5, 2023, at 7 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 5, 2023, at 8 pm

November 5, 2023, at 8 pm New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 5, 2023, at 10 pm

How to play The Finals Open Beta?

Accessing The Finals' Open Beta is a straightforward process. The game is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with no compatibility for last-gen consoles.

To begin, players of any platform need to search for the game on their respective stores. PC gamers can find and download it via Steam. After downloading, all that is required is to launch the title and create an Embark Studio account to sign in.

The above information is everything that players need to know regarding the end date and time of The Finals' Open Beta.

The game's official release date has yet to be confirmed, but developers have stated that it will be available in 2023. Players are encouraged to be patient and enjoy the playtest experience.