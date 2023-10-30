The Finals Open Beta server status: Is it working?

The Finals has definitely taken over the gaming world ever since the Open Beta release. Giving tough competition to upcoming titles such as Modern Warfare 3, the game has been received positively by gamers. It is a free-to-play shooter where players team up in squads of three to grab some cash from the map or kill enemy players.

Despite being in Open Beta, the game has accrued quite a bit of fan-following. With an overload on the servers, the initial phase of the Open Beta release was met with multiple server crashes and a ton of disappointed players. However, as we step a few days into its release, there is an improvement across its servers.

To get more details about the game and its server status, read below.

How many players are playing The Finals Open Beta?

The Finals player count and server status. (Image via SteamDB.info)

As the game was engaged in widespread playtests across all platforms, it accrued over 250,000 players within a few hours of the game's Open Beta release on Steam. As it progressed, the player count spiked to an all-time high of 267,874.

As of now, all The Finals servers across the globe are working in full swing, and there have been no developments that indicate otherwise. Players might face the occasional hiccup, and that is solely due to the game being in its beta phase, which, despite being frustrating, is understandable.

The Finals is definitely worth all the hype it has been throwing about. Encompassing elements such as fast-paced, engaging gameplay, great movement mechanics, and, above all, the most destructible environment ever seen in a multiplayer game, it is undoubted that the game will see enormous success upon its official release in the near future. As of now, the game has a concurrent player base of approximately 168,344.

The Finals Open Beta end date and time

Unfortunately, the game's Open Beta is counting down, coming to its inevitable end very soon. Below, players will find a detailed list of the beta ending date and time across different time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): November 5, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.

November 5, 2023 at 3:00 a.m. Central Time (CT): November 5, 2023, at 5:00 a.m.

November 5, 2023, at 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET): November 5, 2023, at 6:00 a.m.

November 5, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

November 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET): November 5, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.

November 5, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST): November 5, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.

November 5, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. China Standard Time (CST): November 5, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.

November 5, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. Japan Standard Time (JST): November 5, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

November 5, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 5, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.

For more news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.