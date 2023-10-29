Will The Finals be on PS4?

Embark Studios' pet project, The Finals, has definitely got the attention of the entire world. It features some of the, if not the best, demolition physics ever featured in a game, that too, a multiplayer. It is a free-to-play combat-centered first-person shooter game with an immense emphasis on using environmental destruction to make plays and win games.

On October 26, 2023, Embark Studios announced the Open Beta release for The Finals, ultimately allowing players worldwide to give this game a try. With widespread positivity being the only response, we believe it will definitely make a mark in the gaming world upon its release.

However, concerns arise with regard to its compatibility with older-generation devices, such as the PS4, Xbox One, and so on. To know more about it, read below.

What platforms will support The Finals?

As per Embark Studios' official blog, The Finals is definitely confirmed to be available across all PC devices. However, not all consoles will be able to support it. With intense destruction and demolition physics being used, it is speculated that the lack of processing power on older-generation platforms might hinder one's gameplay.

Hence, upon the game's official release, it will be available to play on:

PC Platform

Xbox Series X|S

PlayStation 5

As of now, there is no official confirmation whether the PS4 or the Xbox One will be compatible with the game. Until further notice, it is best to assume that no older generation console will support The Finals.

As discussed above, the level of processing required to keep the game running smoothly is definitely lacking in these two last-gen devices, i.e., the Xbox One and the PS4. Those who wish to play the game can resort to either gaming on a PC or a current-generation console, such as the Xbox Series X and the PS5.

When does The Finals officially release?

Embark Studios has yet to announce an official release date for The Finals. However, since the game is currently in Open Beta, players who seek to enroll for the same can do so.

Open Beta on PC

To enroll for the open beta on PC, follow these steps:

Log into the Steam client and relocate to the 'The Finals' store page. Click on the 'Request Access' button to officially enroll in the Open beta program for the game. After a few hours, players will receive a confirmation from Steam enrolling them for the same. Download the game and proceed to play.

Xbox Series X|S and PS5

For the console players, follow these steps:

Open your designated Playstation or Xbox store. Search for The Finals Beta. Download the game and play.

