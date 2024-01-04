Is The Finals cross-platform?

The full version of The Finals, revealed during The Game Awards 2023, is finally out. The title is a team-based FPS where players engage in a deadly gameshow, fighting against other teams to emerge as the last survivors. The game emphasizes good aim, communication, and the strategic use of destructible environments for an advantage.

While this shooter is unique in a lot of ways, many players are interested in its crossplay functionality. In this article, find out if the game supports collaboration between different gaming platforms so you can connect with your friends.

Does The Finals have crossplay?

Players can toggle the crossplay settings in-game (Image via Embark Studios)

Good news for The Finals fans: the game has a crossplay feature like most popular FPS titles. It supports crossplay between PC and current-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Crossplay is enabled by default, and players have the option to enable or disable it through the Gameplay settings.

This feature allows players to team up with their friends regardless of the platform they are using. It enhances the multiplayer experience by enabling players to play together across different devices.

Players can invite each other using an Embark ID, which is automatically generated the first time you launch the title. This ID can be shared to connect with friends across different platforms. On the console, players can either join via the Embark ID or use the in-game friend system.

The game features a cross-progression system for multi-platform players (Image via Embark Studios)

Crossplay was already available during The Finals' open beta, held from October 26 to November 5, 2023. Hence, it wasn't surprising that the feature was included in the final launch.

Aside from crossplay, fans will be delighted to know that the game also includes cross-progression, allowing players to carry over their progress, unlocked weapons, and gear across multiple platforms. This feature is beneficial for those who switch between PC and console gaming, ensuring a seamless experience.

Both crossplay and cross-progression are popular features commonly available in FPS titles. With both of these available in The Finals, players can enjoy a more flexible and accessible gaming experience.

This wraps up our crossplay guide for the new shooter. Stay tuned for more news and updates about the game on Sportskeeda.