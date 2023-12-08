The Finals showcased at The Game Awards 2023: Release date, gameplay features, and more

The Finals, a brand-new FPS shooter by Embark Studios, is finally out. During The Game Awards 2023, the developer announced that the game would be live on December 7, 2023, after the ceremony. The title is set in a fictional world where participants take part in a deadly contest of bullets in virtual arenas that are altered as the matches progress.

The Game Awards 2023 marks the end of a great year for gaming. The last 11 months have seen the release of many smash-hit titles that have kept players on the edge of their seats. Embark Studios has rounded off an amazing year with the launch of its new title.

This article aims to cover everything revealed about this release at The Game Awards 2023.

The Finals Season 1 is live, released shortly after The Game Awards 2023 on December 7

The Finals is currently live and available to play on all platforms except the Nintendo Switch. The game is free to play, and those interested can sign on with their PlayStation, Steam, and Xbox accounts to get access to Season 1.

You will have to create an Embark account to play The Finals. Their process of making a new account is relatively easy, and you should be done in no time.

Embark Studios released a launch trailer for the title at The Game Awards 2023. Poised to take the gaming industry by storm, this FPS shooter is a great game to try out with friends.

What is The Finals about? Exploring gameplay and other features

This title's gameplay is quite simple - run, shoot, and try not to get shot in the process. Team up with your friends or join people in lobbies and take on other players vying for the same goal.

With a 'winner-takes-all' premise, players can duke it out in a variety of different game modes. From tournament modes featuring ranked and unranked matches to a unique mode called Quick Cash, the title does a great job of keeping everything fresh and engaging. Embark Studios is looking forward to adding more game modes, maps, and weapons to the title.

When starting in this FPS game, you must first create your custom character. You are encouraged to go all out in terms of creativity. While some of the cooler-looking cosmetics are locked behind paywalls, Embark allows you to earn them as you play.

The game is forgiving for new players and does not have much of a learning curve for those familiar with FPS games.

The Finals is now live and free-to-play on Steam, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.