Call of Duty bans three meta weapons in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play

Call of Duty, in its recent update, banned three meta weapons from Black Ops 6 Ranked Play. The update, dated February 11, 2025, wasn't a major patch by any means. It didn't introduce new content or make a lot of changes. But it did enough to alter how Ranked mode is played in the shooter and with three weapons joining the restricted weapons list, it is certain to shake up the game's competitive meta.
Read on to learn more about the weapons that were banned from Black Ops 6 Ranked Play.
Which weapons were banned in the recent Black Ops 6 Ranked Play update?
The three meta weapons that were banned in the recent Black Ops 6 Ranked Play update are
- KSV
- PPSh-41
- Cypher 091
The developers didn't discuss the reasons for these weapons being restricted from Ranked Play. Fans suspect it's most likely due to how powerful they are. All three weapons have a quick TTK, giving an upper hand in most engagements. This can lead to an unbalanced playing field, compromising Ranked Play's competitive integrity.
The KSV is an SMG and has been present in the game since its launch. As for the PPSh-41 (SMG) and Cypher 091 (Assault Rifle), they were added to the games in the Season 2 update and are fairly new to the shooter.
Also read: Black Ops 6 and Warzone February 11 patch notes: All Ranked Play changes, bug fixes, and more
Hence, developers restricted the PPSh-41 and Cypher 091 as these two guns are new, and they monitored their performance since their arrival. They deemed the weapons to be performing better than intended.
Read more: CoD players are done with Warzone and Black Ops 6, and this time it's not cheaters
