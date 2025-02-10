When does the Shadow Hunt event begin in Warzone and Black Ops 6?

The Shadow Hunt event in Warzone and Black Ops 6 will start on February 13, 2025, and conclude on February 20, 2025. It is the second major event in Season 2 and will bring a plethora of rewards for players to collect. Needless to say, these rewards will be completely free to earn, including a new weapon called the TR2 Marksman Rifle.
Check out the section below to learn more about the Shadow Hunt event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
What to expect from the Shadow Hunt event in Warzone and Black Ops 6?
The Shadow Hunt event takes a different approach when it comes to earning the rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Unlike previous events, such as Archie's Festival Frenzy and The Terminator event, the Shadow Hunt event rewards can be earned by completing challenges.
In the previous events, players had to either collect XP or specific items, like 'Skulls' for instance, and then trade them in for rewards. However, in the upcoming event, players must complete a series of challenges. There will be six challenges for players to take on.
These challenges are unique for each game mode but players must complete it in only one mode. For instance, Challenge 1 will have three different tasks for each game mode, i.e., a different task for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Once any one of these tasks is completed in any of the modes, Challenge 1 will be marked as complete and players will earn the reward associated with it. This will be the same for the rest of the challenges.
Once players complete all six challenges, they will unlock a new Operator skin and a new weapon; the TR2 Marksman Rifle.
That covers everything you must know about the upcoming Shadow Hunt event. A complete guide with all rewards and challenges will be published as soon as the event goes live. Stay tuned!
