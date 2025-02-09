"They need to make the console only option" COD pro says going back to PC is hilariously bad in Warzone Ranked after PSN outage

Professional Call of Duty player Tyler "TeeP" Polchow recently proposed a console-only option for all of Warzone's game modes. His remarks come after being forced to play on PC due to the recent PSN outage. Compared to PC lobbies, he found the experience of playing on consoles to be way more balanced and seamless. Naturally, TeeP was struck by the contrast and could not believe how bad the experience was on PC.

Former COD pro believes there should be a console-only option for every single game mode in Warzone

TeeP, a former Call of Duty League pro and popular Warzone streamer, took to X to express his frustration. He described the experience as "hilariously bad" due to an influx of cheaters and inconsistent performance.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The PSN outage prevented many console players from accessing online features, forcing them to either switch platforms or wait for service restoration. This indirectly led to TeeP experiencing Warzone Ranked on PC, where he was met with hackers and unstable gameplay.

Read more: How to earn Skulls quickly in The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Console players have long complained about rampant cheating on PC, hardware advantages, and performance inconsistencies, making crossplay a contentious issue in the competitive scene.

Many on console argue that being forced to compete against PC users, who may have access to superior hardware and more frequent exploits, creates an unfair environment. This is why most have welcomed the recent season 2 changes that allow players to turn off the crossplay completely or set it to console-only for the ranked mode in Warzone.

However, other Warzone game modes do not have a console-only option at this point, and TeeP believes that is what Activision must look into next.

Also read: Can you play Call of Duty Black Ops 6 campaign without connecting to PSN on PS5?

For more articles related Call of Duty, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback