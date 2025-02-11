Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 11 patch notes: Ranked Play changes, bug fixes, and more

Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 11 patch notes have officially arrived. Call of Duty has pushed a very small update today, focusing mostly on some in-game issues that players have been facing for a while. In Black Ops 6, Treyarch has also restricted some of the meta weapons like the PPSh-41 and KSV from the Ranked Play. In Warzone, the devs have restricted the Experimental Gas Grenade.

If you want to learn about the entire Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 11 patch notes, read below.

Warzone February 11 patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Warzone after today's update:

RANKED PLAY

Experimental Gas grenade has been restricted in Ranked Play.

Fixed an issue where demotion protection wouldn’t prevent a player from demoting.

BUG FIXES

Fixed additional collision issues on Urzikstan that allowed players to exploit geography.

Fixed an issue causing squad members self-revives from showing on the squad widget.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from purchasing limited stock items in the Buy Station.

Fixed an issue preventing legacy Ranked achievements from carrying over into the next season.

Black Ops 6 February 11 patch notes

Here are all the changs done to Black Ops 6 after today's update:

MULTIPLAYER

Gunsmith

Addressed an issue that could prevent the player from equipping some Weapon Blueprints for the XMG.

Ranked Play

Restrictions Update

The following weapons have been restricted in Ranked Play.

SMGs

KSV

PPSh-41

Assault Rifles

Cypher 091

ZOMBIES

Stability

Addressed various stability issues.

That covers everything you need to know about the Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 11 patch notes.

