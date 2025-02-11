  • home icon
  • Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 11 patch notes: Ranked Play changes, bug fixes, and more

Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 11 patch notes: Ranked Play changes, bug fixes, and more

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Feb 11, 2025 18:19 GMT
Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 11 patch notes
Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 11 patch notes are live (Image via Activision)

Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 11 patch notes have officially arrived. Call of Duty has pushed a very small update today, focusing mostly on some in-game issues that players have been facing for a while. In Black Ops 6, Treyarch has also restricted some of the meta weapons like the PPSh-41 and KSV from the Ranked Play. In Warzone, the devs have restricted the Experimental Gas Grenade.

If you want to learn about the entire Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 11 patch notes, read below.

Warzone February 11 patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Warzone after today's update:

RANKED PLAY

  • Experimental Gas grenade has been restricted in Ranked Play.
  • Fixed an issue where demotion protection wouldn’t prevent a player from demoting.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed additional collision issues on Urzikstan that allowed players to exploit geography.
  • Fixed an issue causing squad members self-revives from showing on the squad widget.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from purchasing limited stock items in the Buy Station.
  • Fixed an issue preventing legacy Ranked achievements from carrying over into the next season.
Black Ops 6 February 11 patch notes

Here are all the changs done to Black Ops 6 after today's update:

MULTIPLAYER

Gunsmith

  • Addressed an issue that could prevent the player from equipping some Weapon Blueprints for the XMG.

Ranked Play

  • Restrictions Update
  • The following weapons have been restricted in Ranked Play.
  • SMGs
  • KSV
  • PPSh-41
  • Assault Rifles
  • Cypher 091

ZOMBIES

Stability

  • Addressed various stability issues.

