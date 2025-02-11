Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 11 patch notes: Ranked Play changes, bug fixes, and more

Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 11 patch notes have officially arrived. Call of Duty has pushed a very small update today, focusing mostly on some in-game issues that players have been facing for a while. In Black Ops 6, Treyarch has also restricted some of the meta weapons like the PPSh-41 and KSV from the Ranked Play. In Warzone, the devs have restricted the Experimental Gas Grenade.
If you want to learn about the entire Warzone and Black Ops 6 February 11 patch notes, read below.
Warzone February 11 patch notes
Here are all the changes done to Warzone after today's update:
RANKED PLAY
- Experimental Gas grenade has been restricted in Ranked Play.
- Fixed an issue where demotion protection wouldn’t prevent a player from demoting.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed additional collision issues on Urzikstan that allowed players to exploit geography.
- Fixed an issue causing squad members self-revives from showing on the squad widget.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from purchasing limited stock items in the Buy Station.
- Fixed an issue preventing legacy Ranked achievements from carrying over into the next season.
Black Ops 6 February 11 patch notes
Here are all the changs done to Black Ops 6 after today's update:
MULTIPLAYER
Gunsmith
- Addressed an issue that could prevent the player from equipping some Weapon Blueprints for the XMG.
Ranked Play
- Restrictions Update
- The following weapons have been restricted in Ranked Play.
- SMGs
- KSV
- PPSh-41
- Assault Rifles
- Cypher 091
ZOMBIES
Stability
- Addressed various stability issues.
