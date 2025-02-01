All side easter eggs to complete in The Tomb: Black Ops 6 Zombies guide

The Tomb was released in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2 on January 28, 2025. The brand-new map provides a fulfilling gameplay experience, especially if gamers fully explore all the Easter eggs. Not only do these Easter eggs make the game more enjoyable, but they can also reward players with Essence Points, Ammo Mods, and perks.

Therefore, this article will guide all the Easter eggs in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb: All Easter eggs explained

There are about eight Easter eggs to explore in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb. While some give you power-ups or perks, others are simply interesting challenges, even if they do not provide rewards.

These Easter eggs range from shooting at various things to finding items scattered in different locations across the map. You will also have to deal with zombies trying to injure you on the way, which makes the challenge more interesting.

1) Music Easter egg

The first pair of headphones in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb (Image via Activision)

To complete the Music Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb, you must search the map to find three sets of headphones. Although this Easter egg does not reward you with anything, it's still worth finishing as it allows you to explore the map and enjoy Dig by Matt Heafy, a song that plays once you complete the challenge.

For the first set of headphones, you must go to the Ossuary, around the Speed Cola machine. Here, you will notice some skeletons in front of the Gobblegum machine. Go closer and you should be able to find the headphones.

The next set of headphones is located in the Shrine of Hierophants. You may notice a Stamin Up machine in this room. Face it directly and then look to your left. Head over to the giant statue. You'll find the second set in Black Ops 6 Zombies on the ledge by its feet.

The third set of headphones is in the Dark Aether Nexus (Image via Activision)

Finally, the third set of headphones is in the Dark Aether Nexus. To obtain them, you must make some progress in the main quest of The Tomb and open the portals. Follow the main quest marker towards the glowing Lotus and use it to open said portal. Next, head inside the portal and find the glowing plant as shown in the image above.

2) Vase Easter egg

The Vase Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb (Image via YouTube/@Invalid.)

The Vase Easter egg rewards you with a free Light Mend ammo mod, Self-Revive, and some Essence points. All you have to do to obtain these is shoot down ten vases hidden at different locations on the map.

The vase in the Roman Mausoleum (Image via YouTube/@Invalid.)

Three of these vases are located in the Dig Site where you initially spawn. Two of them can be seen at a higher level around your spawn location as depicted in the picture above. The third is located near the Roman Mausoleum over the portal entry behind the headless statue in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb map.

To find the fourth vase, go to the Tombs. There, you will find the ancient bull painting on a broken segment of a wall. The vase will be placed on top of a raised platform nearby.

The vase in Tombs (Image via YouTube/@Invalid.)

Next, go to the Shrine of Hierophants and find the Stamin Up machine. From this point, turn to your right and look upwards. Scan the ceiling for fires lit in different areas. Here, you should be able to see the next vase tucked into the wall.

After breaking this one, head over to the Subterranean Temple. Locate the red portal entryway and scan the walls over it and to the left. You should be able to spot the vase. Furthermore, the next vase is located behind a gaping hole in the ceiling. Look upwards and find a hole emitting sunlight. You should be able to spot the vase easily.

The Vase in the Subterranean Temple (Image via YouTube/@Invalid.)

For the eighth vase, head over to Deep Excavation. Face the front of the Amalgam statue before turning right and looking upwards. The vase is in plain sight and should be easy to spot in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb.

Moving on, go to the Neolithic Catacombs and locate this gap in the wall as shown in the picture below. This vase may be difficult to find at first, so you can use the visual aid provided below.

The vase in the Catacombs in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb (Image via YouTube/@Invalid.)

Finally, to find the tenth vase in Black Ops 6 Zombies: The Tomb, head to the Ossuary. Locate the doorway shown in the picture below and shoot at the top right corner of it. The vase is there, but it may be difficult to spot at first.

10th vase in The Tomb (Image via YouTube/@Invalid.)

Upon destroying this vase, you will receive a free Light Mend and a Self-Revive. Note that all the vases go down with a golden glow so this is your confirmation whenever you shoot one down.

3) Free Aether Tool and Cryo Freeze mod

Free Aether Tool Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via YouTube/@TheGamingRevo)

This Easter egg is rather easy. However, you will need either the Cryo-Freeze Ammo mod or the Staff of Ice in Black Ops 6 Zombies to complete this. Next, go into the Dark Aether Nexus and freeze two waterfalls present in this region.

They should be rather straightforward to spot. Once they are frozen, you will receive a free Aether Tool. In the same region, you can also obtain a Cryo Freeze mod which helps you complete the waterfall Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb.

To gain it, go towards the center of the four looming towers in Dark Aether Nexus. Here, you should be able to spot a floating rock with a lightning effect to it. Shoot it, and then subsequently shoot all the other rocks that interact with it. Doing so will drop you the Cryo-Freeze Ammo mod and a Raw Aethereum Crystal.

4) Purple pods Easter egg

In the Dark Aether Nexus, you may come across fully developed purple pods or plants. These usually appear as small purple-glowing mushroom-shaped plants stuck to the ground. Go ahead and use Melee Macchiato attacks on these and they will release some glowing Parasites that will try to fly away.

Shoot these parasites down and they may drop you a random weapon or armor, or perhaps another important item in Black Ops 6 Zombies. You must be quick to shoot them or they will fly away and you'll have to go explore another pod instead. These pods are easy to find and are all over the Dark Aether Nexus.

Also read: How to upgrade Staff of Ice in Black Ops 6 Zombies

5) Random perk Easter egg

The Free perk Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via YouTube/@Invalid.)

To complete this Easter egg, you must equip yourself with the Napalm Burst ammo mod in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Next, head over to Ossuary, and here, you will discover six unlit lamps on either side of three doorways. These should be rather easy to spot inside the Ossuary room.

All you must do now is shoot at these lamps individually with your Napalm Burst-equipped weapon. Once all six are lit, you will be rewarded with a random free perk.

6) Golden Armor plate Easter egg

The Golden Armor Plate Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via YouTube/@Caspahz)

Go to Dark Aether Nexus in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb. Here, you must locate and smash two wooden boxes with your melee attacks. The first one is located directly in front of the Jugger Nog machine and the second is on the left of the green portal hidden under a tree.

Inside both of these crates, you will find severed statue heads. Pick them up as you go and then place them on top of their statue bodies in Dig Site, the spawn location. Once both heads have been placed on their bodies, you can interact with the statue and start a blood ritual in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb.

During this ritual, you will be attacked by many enemies including special zombies. Use appropriate perks or power-ups to deal with them. Idle Eyes, Time-Out, and Chopper Gunner are just some of the interesting options. Destroy the zombies and then begin another blood ritual which may spawn even more dangerous enemies.

Once you kill them all, you will be rewarded with the self-replenishing Golden Armor plate. Go towards the statue of the two bulls behind the blood ritual statue and you will find the armor plate.

Also read: How to activate Arrow Trap in Black Ops 6 Zombies

7) Free Raygun Easter egg

The Free Raygun Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via YouTube/@Caspahz)

To get a free Raygun, you first need to collect a shovel. You may find one in the Ossuary or around the Dig Site. Shovels are located all over The Tomb in Black Ops 6 and are easy to find since they are highlighted in your vision. You may easily come across one while simply fighting the zombies. Pick it up and keep it.

Next, you must find dig locations on the map. These are yet again, in several different locations. You may find one near the PhD Flopper machine in Dig Site. Next, you could find a dig location in the Shrine of Hierophants in the central area surrounded by statues. Finally, the third one will be near the Quick-Revive area in Deep Excavation in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb. All of these dig locations will give you a green glowing gem.

Collect three of them and head to the statue in Tombs as shown in the image above. Deposit the gems into the statue and you will encounter two upgraded Doppleghasts. Kill them and you will be rewarded with a free Raygun in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

8) Free power-ups Easter egg

You can get free power-ups in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb from various locations. All you have to do is find these locations and shoot at the symbol of the power-up. Here are all the locations:

Free Nuke: Go to the Neolithic Catacombs and peer through the window on the left of the mystery box. The Nuke is located on a towering rock formation straight ahead.

Go to the Neolithic Catacombs and peer through the window on the left of the mystery box. The Nuke is located on a towering rock formation straight ahead. Full Power: Found in the Shrine of Hierophants, opposite the crafting table in a cave/window. Inside said cave, a fire will illuminate the Full Power icon.

Found in the Shrine of Hierophants, opposite the crafting table in a cave/window. Inside said cave, a fire will illuminate the Full Power icon. Max Ammo: Located in the Subterranean Temple, go past the red portal and search the broken column. Face it directly and then turn to the left. Look upwards into a hole in the wall and you should be able to find the Max Ammo icon.

Located in the Subterranean Temple, go past the red portal and search the broken column. Face it directly and then turn to the left. Look upwards into a hole in the wall and you should be able to find the Max Ammo icon. Insta Kill: Go to Deep Excavation, stand on the right of the Arsenal Machine, and look straight and then a little upwards to find the Insta Kill icon in a crevice in the wall across you.

Go to Deep Excavation, stand on the right of the Arsenal Machine, and look straight and then a little upwards to find the Insta Kill icon in a crevice in the wall across you. Double Points: In the Dark Aether Nexus, run through a narrow pathway surrounded by rocky walls on either side. Here, look upwards and you should be able to find the Double Points icon hidden in plain sight right before or after the waterfall depending on your starting point.

In the Dark Aether Nexus, run through a narrow pathway surrounded by rocky walls on either side. Here, look upwards and you should be able to find the Double Points icon hidden in plain sight right before or after the waterfall depending on your starting point. Bonus Points: In the Dark Aether Nexus, head towards the blue portal. On its left, next to some yellow flowers, there is a tiny hole in the wall, crouch down to see it and you'll find the Bonus Points power-up.

In the Dark Aether Nexus, head towards the blue portal. On its left, next to some yellow flowers, there is a tiny hole in the wall, crouch down to see it and you'll find the Bonus Points power-up. Max Armor: In Ossuary, go to the Speed Cola machine and look to your right and then upwards. In a crevice on the wall, you'll see the Max Armor icon.

In Ossuary, go to the Speed Cola machine and look to your right and then upwards. In a crevice on the wall, you'll see the Max Armor icon. Fire Sale: Once you finish getting all of the above power-ups, go to Dig Site, and look upwards on the wall on the left of the Rampage Inducer. You should be able to see a fire, behind it is the Fire Sale icon.

These are all the major side Easter eggs in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies. You can explore them individually but some may require you to finish a few parts of the main quest.

