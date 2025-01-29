How to activate all statues in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb

To activate all the statues in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb, you need to enter the Dark Aether Nexus region via portals. This is a very important part of the main quest, Easter Eggs, and activating the statues will lead you to the final boss encounter on the new map. One key instrument you will require to activate the statues is the Ice Staff, the new Wonder Weapon.

This article will explain how you can activate all the statues in the Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb map, released on January 28, 2025.

Activate all the statues in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb

Pre-requisites

The Staff of Ice in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb (Image via Activision)

There are some prerequisites to activating the statues in The Tomb. First of all, it is necessary to open three doorways by using Essence Points and opening up the portal, which will take you to the Dark Aether Nexus region. This is the first part of the quest, and you will receive guided information from the game for most of it.

Trending

Secondly, you will need to craft and upgrade the Staff of Ice. This is important since you will require the upgraded staff to interact with the statues present in the Dark Aether Nexus. Once you have progressed through these parts of the quest, you will be able to get to the statues.

The four statues

Once you have upgraded your Staff of Ice, locate the four statues in the Dark Aether Nexus. These statues are at the bottom of four rocky towers surrounding the giant glowing rock afloat in the sky. The rock is rather visible from most regions in the Dark Aether Nexus; however, you may be able to locate it faster by considering the position of the Red portal.

There are four statues in total:

Vermin Statue

Parasite Statue

Doppleghast Statue

Amalgam Statue

You can recognize these statues in the Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb map by noting the carved representations of the specific monsters named. Your next step is to activate them with the Green end of the Staff of Ice, namely, Sekhmet’s Vigor.

Also, note that each of the four statues in the Dark Aether Nexus are connected to the different locations in the outside-portal world in The Tomb.

1) Vermin Statue

The Vermin Statue in Dark Aether Nexus (Image via YouTube/@MrDalekJD)

The Vermin Statue is the first statue you activate in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb. Use Sekhmet’s Vigor and interact with the statue, making it light up. Once this statute is activated, you must find its location outside the portal.

Exit the portal and go to the Dig Site area in The Tomb. This is the area where you spawn initially. Therefore it should be easy to find. Once here, you will notice a similar Vermin Statue as it ejects a bright violet beam of energy. Go to the statue and interact with it.

The Vermin Statue in the Dig Site (Image via YouTube/@MrDalekJD)

Doing so will spawn Vermin around you. Killing these Vermin will help charge the statue. Once all the creatures are dead, the statue will have collected enough energy. Collect it by interacting with the statue and run back into the portal and to the same statue in the Dark Aether Nexus in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb map.

Once there, feed the energy to the Vermin statue, thereby activating it.

Remember, during the entirety of this part of the quest, you can only get hit three times. Getting hit more than three times will result in you losing the energy collected from the statue, and you will have to do it all over again.

2) Parasite Statue

Parasite Statue in Dark Aether Nexus (Image via YouTube/@MrDalekJD)

A similar process must be followed for the Parasite Statue in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb. Activate it with Sekhmet’s Vigor and then locate the statue's counterpart in the outside world. You should be able to find this at the Shrine of the Hierophants, where the Stamin-Up Perk-a-Cola machine is located.

Activate the statue there and stand in the activation circle to fight off Parasites until the statue is charged up. Absorb this energy and return to the Dark Aether Nexus to feed the energy to the Parasite Statue there.

3) Doppleghast Statue

The Doppleghast Statue in Dark Aether Nexus (Image via YouTube/@MrDalekJD)

Move on to the Doppleghast Statue. Activate the statue and go to the Ossuary — a small region on the map — where the Speed Cola machine is situated. Activate the statue and wait for the Doppleghast to appear as you stand in the activation circle.

This part of the quest is somewhat different. The statue will begin emitting lasers, which will appear on the floor and divide it into separate sections for some time. Stay away from these lasers, or you will get damaged. In the process, you must also kill the Doppleghasts in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb.

Doppleghast statue in the Ossuary (Image via YouTube/@MrDalekJD)

Once they are dead, collect the energy from the statue and return to the other world to feed it to the statue. Now, you only have one final statue left.

4) Amalgam Statue

Amalgam Statue in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb (Image via YouTube/@MrDalekJD)

Finally, activate the Amalgam statue and go to the Deep Excavation area, where the Quick Revive perk is located. Activate the statue, and a Red Amalgam will spawn. This one is more dangerous than regular Amalgams and has a shield. Therefore, it will be more difficult to eliminate it.

Once you slay the Amalgam, repeat the process as mentioned in the earlier parts. Take the energy and feed it to the corresponding statue in the Dark Aether Nexus. This is your final step in the process.

Once done, you will notice that all four towers are transferring their energies into the floating rock. This will then take you closer to the final boss in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb.

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback