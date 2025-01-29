How to activate Arrow Trap in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Arrow Trap is a new gameplay element in Black Ops 6 Zombies, exclusive to The Tomb map. As the name suggests, these traps shoot arrows when activated, eliminating zombies that pass through them. There are four such traps in The Tomb, and they can be activated by spending a certain amount of Essence.

This article will detail the Arrow Traps and how to activate them in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Activation process for the Arrow Trap in Black Ops 6 Zombies explained

To access the Arrow Traps in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you'll first need to unlock the locked doors and enter the map. You will spawn at the Dig Site location, where you'll encounter two doors — choose either one, as both eventually lead to the same area.

Spend 1500 Essence to activate the Arrow Trap (Image via Activision)

There are four Arrow Traps scattered across The Tomb map:

Two in the Ossuary area One at the junction between the Tombs and Shrine of Hierophants One at the junction between the Shrine of Hierophants and the Subterranean Temple

You need 1500 Essence to activate the Arrow Trap. Once you've acquired the necessary Essence, head to the trap’s location. You'll notice a small skull-like structure at each end of the trap; these act as switches. Simply approach and press the interact button to activate the trap, provided you have enough Essence.

Once activated, the trap will continuously fire arrows from one wall to the opposite for 30 seconds, instantly eliminating any normal zombies that pass through.

These are especially useful when hordes of zombies are chasing you, as they are located in narrow areas. You can lure the zombies close, activate the trap, and effectively eliminate them.

Keep in mind that the arrows will also damage you if you try to pass through the area while they are shooting. Though not as significant as it is to zombies, it will damage your shield and gradually lower your health.

Additionally, there is a cooldown of one minute after each activation. Once a trap is activated, you can use a different trap in another location, but the same one cannot be activated again immediately.

