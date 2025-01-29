Shock Mimic in Black Ops 6 Zombies: All abilities and how to counter

The Shock Mimic is a new zombie type in Black Ops 6 Zombies, introduced with the Season 2 update. It is exclusive to the new map, The Tomb, and is a tricky enemy to handle. This zombie disguises itself as useful items and ambushes players upon approach. While not particularly powerful, its unique abilities can disrupt encounters.

This article provides a detailed guide on the Shock Mimic, covering its attacks, weak spots, and how to counter it in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

What are the attacks of the Shock Mimic in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

Here are all the attacks that Shock Mimic performs:

Shock Mimic in BO6 Zombies (Image via Activision)

1) Disguise and ambush

The Shock Mimic's primary ability is to disguise itself as valuable items such as the Gunner Chopper Killstreak — one of the most powerful items in the game. This deception lures players in and as soon as they approach — the Shock Mimic breaks out of its illusion and attacks.

2) Tentacle grab and shock

Even if you maintain distance, the Shock Mimic can grab players with its tentacles if they remain in its direct line of sight without moving much. This attack deals massive damage and delivers an electric shock, briefly stunning players. However, the Shock Mimic cannot continuously perform this attack — once it uses the grab, there is a cooldown before it can attempt it again.

3) Melee charge attack

The Shock Mimic can also charge at players similar to normal zombies and strike with its claws — dealing slightly more damage than regular zombies.

What is the Shock Mimic's weak spot, and how do you counter it in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

The most important thing to know about this zombie type is its weak spot — its glowing mouth. Shooting directly at the mouth will deal critical damage — allowing you to eliminate it quickly.

The best weapon to use is a shotgun such as the ASG-89 — which is one of the most effective choices in Zombies mode. Since the Shock Mimic's mouth is large, shotgun pellets land more accurately, dealing massive damage.

The key threat to watch out for is its grabbing ability. To counter this:

Keep moving in a zigzag pattern to avoid being an easy target.

in a to avoid being an easy target. Avoid standing directly in front of the Shock Mimic.

of the Shock Mimic. Use sliding movements to quickly reposition and dodge its grab attack.

That covers everything you need to know about Shock Mimic in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

