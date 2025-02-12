Iconic Call of Duty title is reportedly coming to Xbox Game Pass: Everything we know

One of the most iconic Call of Duty games is reportedly coming to the Xbox Game Pass. First reported by XboxEra, 2009's hit title Modern Warfare 2 might be joining the Xbox Game Pass service in the upcoming months. However, at the time of this article, they haven't revealed their source for this information. That said, the claims do line up with last year's report from @eXtas1stv, who claimed that a popular Call of Duty title will be joining the service in early 2025.

Read below to learn more about Modern Warfare 2's potential inclusion in the Xbox Game Pass.

Note: This article is based on leaks, so readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt.

When could Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 come to the Xbox Game Pass?

According to the report, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) will reportedly join the Xbox Game Pass in March or April of 2025. Since the information isn't official and the source has not been revealed, it cannot be said for certain when the game will join the service.

However, if we take a look at eXtas1stv's report from last year, then the title should be arriving in March 2025.

Interestingly, @eXtas1stv's report didn't reveal the game as Modern Warfare 2 and it was instead stated that a COD title will join the Game Pass in March 2025 which will be followed by World at War in May 2025.

What to expect from Modern Warfare 2 joining the Xbox Game Pass

With Modern Warfare 2 joining the Xbox Game Pass, fans can expect the entire suite of modes and maps to be available at launch. Do note that this isn't the MW2 from 2022, nor is it the remastered Campaign that was released in 2020. Instead, it is the full game from 2009.

Hence, going in fans can expect the original Campaign, which revolves around Captain Price, Soap, and Ghost, along with other Task Force 141 members, as they take out General Shepherd and go on a hunt for Makarov.

As for the Multiplayer and Spec Ops modes, we do not expect to see any changes either. However, we do hope proper server support to be present. If we take a look at the current trends, it is possible that cross-play won't be supported, just like in the original release. However, the servers could be new, ensuring fans have a proper and stable experience from day one.

We do not expect to see any changes to the weapons and maps since the goal is to deliver the original experience as is. That said, do expect the game to have the latest patches and balance updates.

As for the DLCs and Expansion Packs, they could possibly be available as extra purchases instead of being present in the base variant of the game on the Xbox Game Pass.

That covers everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 2 potentially joining the Xbox Game Pass. Do note that the details aren't official and are based on third-party sources. Hence, it is advised to take them with a pinch of salt.

