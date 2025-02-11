  • home icon
  • CoD players are done with Warzone and Black Ops 6, and this time it's not cheaters

CoD players are done with Warzone and Black Ops 6, and this time it's not cheaters

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Feb 11, 2025 15:57 GMT
Two Operators in Warzone fighting against each other
Call of Duty players are baffled by the state of Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty players are frustrated with Warzone and Black Ops 6. However, the recent outrage is not due to cheaters, but rather server-stability issues. It shouldn't come as a surprise that both Warzone and Black Ops 6 haven't been performing well, especially on PC. This is well reflected in the player count of the titles, which has dropped by nearly 50% on Steam since October 2024.

While cheating remains a major concern along with countless other game-breaking bugs and glitches, fans are now calling out the developers over the servers' broken state.

Call of Duty players frustrated with poor state of servers in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Complaints about cheating in Warzone and Black Ops 6 have subsided as fans are now raising concerns about the poor state of the servers. A Call of Duty content creator, @TheJayBroski on X, recently shared a clip of them from Warzone.

In the short clip, they can be seen aiming and shooting an enemy. However, none of their bullets seem to register, i.e., the hit-registration issues arising out of poor net code were quite evident.

When they checked the Death Cam, it was clear that the enemy wasn't even present where they were shooting. Instead, they were shooting in the air. It's a major problem and game-breaking, to say the least.

More often than not, it is caused by Warzone and Black Ops 6's server issues. Only in rare instances is a client-sided problem. Although issues like these have been common in the past, this clip in particular encompassed the entire experience of the regular player, and was a breaking point for many.

@ModernWarzone on X retweeted this clip with the following caption:

"The current state of COD servers is crazy, I’m instantly getting off the game if this happened to me in Warzone."

They stated that if something similar happened to them in a match, they would quit instantly. Moreover, they also brought attention to the current state of servers in the game, calling the entire situation "crazy."

COD players discussing the current state of servers in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Images via X)
COD players discussing the current state of servers in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Images via X)

Other players also joined the conversation and talked about the server issues in the games. One of them claimed that it had happened to them multiple times and believed it was an "anti-aim hack," which essentially makes it difficult for the user to aim at the cheater.

Others pointed out the fact both Activision and Microsoft have billions at their disposal to improve the quality of their game's servers, but aren't doing so. While these comments reflected players' frustration, one particular user raised quite an interesting issue.

According to @THA_GREAT_TMOS, the issue showcased in the clip was possibly due to the servers' tick rate. While Call of Duty is still using 20Hz servers, games like Counter-Strike 2 use 128Hz for the best possible experience. The user added that COD is all about saving money instead of delivering the fans a proper experience.

According to them, Call of Duty can get away with neglecting their games and poor servers because fans of the series would buy the next entry anyway, and that this cycle continues with every COD release.

Hence, unless players raise their voices against these practices with their wallets, Call of Duty will continue to exploit them and deliver a sub-par experience.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
