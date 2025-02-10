"How do you guys play this terrible game" - COD fans react to the absolutely disastrous state of Warzone after BO6 integration

Call of Duty fans are frustrated with the state of Warzone after the BO6 integration. Warzone was officially integrated with Black Ops 6 back in November 2024. What should have been a game-changing experience for all, quickly turned sour, as the battle royale suffered from server issues, bugs, glitches, cheaters, and more, rendering the game unplayable.

Recently, u/xMaletal shared a compilation on the CODWarzone subreddit, showing the disastrous state of the battle royale title and posing the following question to the community:

"How do you guys play this terrible game"

Trending

The video showcases numerous issues currently plaguing the game, including hit registration problems, enemies disappearing into thin air, the player getting shot by invisible enemies, and the game glitching out in the middle of a fight. All these instances led them to ask how the community can even play the game, considering how broken it is at the moment.

It did not take long for the post to garner attention from the community members and they had to thought or two to share.

A Call of Duty player, u/Arashii89, talked about the current state of the shooter and all the players who are still playing it. They seemed quite frustrated and didn't hold when criticizing the game and its active player base. Here's what they said:

"The game is f**king trash anyone who still plays is just sad probably think they are going to be in faze clan or some s**t lol way better games to play than this s**t."

According to them, the title is in its absolute worst state and anyone still playing it believes that they would get picked by FaZe clan — one of the most renowned professional Call of Duty esports organizations. They added that there are much better games to play instead of Warzone.

In another comment on the same post, u/Arashii89 mentioned that some of these games include Delta Force, Marvel Rivals, Battlefield, and Halo MCC.

Reddit user u/PM_me_YOUR_lewdpix also joined the conversation, claiming that they keep playing the battle royale shooter on a cycle. They tend to download the game, play it for a while, experience all the issues, and then delete it. When they aren't playing the title, they simply go back to Battlefield 5 and return to Warzone once they're bored with EA's offering.

"It's a cycle for me. I redownload it and play several matches that immediately remind me why I deleted it. The good ones are gold but they're maybe 1 out of every 100 or so and the bullshit in between just isn't worth it. Then I go back to bfV and have a ball. Still have a blast on bfV pretty much every march even though I've been playing that one since launch."

Another Call of Duty fan, u/vulcanxnoob, claimed that they quit playing the shooter as it was not worth their time. They would occasionally grind for weapon camos but at the end of the day, it simply wasn't worth it, especially with all the issues plaguing the title. They added that they were happy since the game was losing players and hoped it would be a sign for the developers to finally fix Warzone.

They also claimed that they currently play CS2, which also has a cheating problem, but is worth their time.

"stopped playing a long long time ago. It just wasn't worth my time to be honest. Here and there I would grind and grind to get a skin or some s**t - and it was f**king pointless. Im glad to see the number of active users decline. It will hopefully inspire the devs to fix that shitshow. Now I play CS2 and its a far better experience. Here and there you get an odd hacker, but still its a much better use of my time."

A long-time Call of Duty fan u/Upbeat_Head_5783 also talked about how they lost interest in the game. They mentioned that they had been playing Call of Duty games since 2010, but ended up quitting in 2024.

According to the Redditor — a PC gamer — COD's negligence toward mouse and keyboard players and prioritizing aim assist on consoles made the game frustrating. Fortunately for them, they now have other hobbies to indulge in.

"Man I been playing cod since 2010 and I quit about half a year ago it's truly sad what has happened. As a PC player I figured out a long time ago it would be so focused on aim assist and console that PC would go out the wind. True waste of time and I now have other hobbies."

However, while most commenters thrashed the game, few of them stood in support of Warzone.

Reddit users react to the current state of Warzone (Images via Reddit)

According to them, while the game certainly has its problems, it isn't completely at fault. They pointed out that the events that were showcased in the video were due to poor internet connectivity and the not game itself. Most of them stated that they had decent networks and were playing the battle royale title on a wired connection. Hence, they rarely faced the issues shown in the clip.

Also read: "Was way better...before the update": JGOD calls out Call of Duty for nerfing Reactive Armor perk in Warzone

Discussing the state of Warzone after BO6 integration

Following the BO6 integration, Warzone has been in its worst state ever. As discussed earlier, the drastic rise in instances of cheating, server stability issues, and more, have pushed away players.

As a result, the game is continuously losing players, especially on PC. In fact, on Steam, the game has lost nearly 50% of the player base since October 2024.

The developers acknowledged these issues and claimed that a lot of these issues would be resolved with the Season 2 update. However, a lot of content initially planned for the game would be pushed back to later seasons to make way for the updates and fixes.

Unfortunately, even though we are almost two weeks into Season 2, these problems still exist and the title has become worse in some instances. For example, on the day the update launched, the game prevented the Top 250 Ranked players from queuing into a competitive match. Likewise, the update introduced Blue Screen errors on PC, which took two weeks for developers to resolve.

Despite the developers' efforts, the game hasn't improved much. Cheating is still rampant, the title suffers from server stability issues, numerous bugs, glitches, and more.

Read more: The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to get them

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback