"Was way better...before the update": JGOD calls out Activision for nerfing Reactive Armor perk in Warzone

Renowned Call of Duty content creator and streamer JGOD called out Activision for nerfing the Reactive Armor perk in Warzone. Recently, @JGODYT reposted a video on X showcasing how slow the Reactive Armor perk works in the game. Introduced with the Season 2 update, the perk can automatically regenerate your armor plate to 50% of the full capacity.

The Reactive Armor perk was designed to offer a boost by generating shields, but its slow regeneration time has become a major drawback. The shield regeneration time was fast at the time of the event launch but has been significantly nerfed following the recent update. JGOD criticized developers for the Reactive Armor perk nerf by saying:

"Was way better with specialist before the update SMH"

JGOD called out Activision for Reactive Armor perk in Warzone

According to JGOD, the developers intentionally decreased the effectiveness of the Reactive Armor perk in Warzone, rendering it less viable for combat. The perk was introduced during The Terminator event in Season 2 as a free reward, featuring a rapid shield generation time.

Activision then extended the regeneration time, slowing the recharge process, which led to immediate backlash from players and creators, including JGOD.

The Reactive Armor perk in Warzone has a slow regeneration time. On top of that, it will only generate your shields by 50 % if you have not taken any damage in the last five seconds.

The regeneration time is rather slow and takes significantly more time even when stocking shields manually. The nerf is supposedly to balance the perk but it causes problems in clutch situations. The perk doesn't sit well with Warzone's fast-paced nature, as the slow regeneration time can prove to be a fatal disadvantage.

JGOD noted that the perk is now considered useless, deeming it more effective before the current update. They condemned developers' actions by saying:

"Insane that they add stuff that they basically never want to be used"

This shift in its value has raised concerns that game mechanics can be altered at any time, potentially rendering player investments obsolete. The Reactive Armor perk in Warzone, despite gaining initial popularity, has fallen out of favor among players due to its limited utility.

