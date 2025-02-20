The Tomb boss fight has been nerfed in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2 Reloaded update

The Tomb boss fight has been slightly nerfed in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2 Reloaded. The mid-season update was released on February 20, 2025, across all platforms and brought about interesting changes to the game across the many modes. Apart from a series of bug fixes, The Tomb's main boss will have a reduced stun effect from the boss and there is a slight reduction in spawn count if you are in a party of three-to-four players.

This article will further go over the nerfs applied to The Tomb boss fight in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2 Reloaded.

The Tomb boss fight gets nerfed in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2 Reloaded

The Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2 Reloaded patch notes were released on February 19, 2025. This release, as usual, is hours before the release of the mid-season update.

Within it, a short section mentions that the main boss fight for The Tomb will be nerfed in the following ways:

Reduced the duration of boss stun effects.

Slightly reduced spawn counts in parties of 3-to-4 players.

The boss' stun effects will now have a reduced duration. Therefore, players will face the debuff for a shorter time, giving them more space to execute an attack strategy. Apart from that, spawn counts will be reduced in parties of three or four players. This implies that regular and special zombies may spawn in fewer numbers as you engage the main boss.

Overall, the nerf is quite minor. However, its impact on the gameplay experience could be significant, if not drastic. Perhaps it's best to go on the quest in a larger party as it could allow you to overwhelm the main boss.

The Tomb is also set to get a Directed mode in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2 Reloaded. This will help you explore the map and the lore behind it in more depth and detail as you will receive guided information along the way.

The mid-season update has also brought in the exciting COD x TMNT crossover, and introduced the Cowabunga Cranked game mode to Zombies.

