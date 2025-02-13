How to unlock Binary Trigger Mod for Tanto .22 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Binary Trigger Mod for Tanto .22 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is a free reward in the Shadow Hunt event. To unlock it, players must complete a specific challenge in either of the titles and the mode of their choice. It is a Fire Mod that transforms the full-auto Tanto .22 SMG into a semi-auto weapon. At first glance, this might appear like nerfing the weapon. However, the Binary Mod for the gun brings something unique to the table.

It is no surprise that the Tanto .22 has a slow rate of fire, despite being a full-auto gun. With the mod equipped and the fire mode switched to semi-auto, it allows the player to shoot at a fast firing rate and it all comes down to how fast the fire button is tapped. Each time the fire button is pressed as well as released, the firearm shoots a bullet. This allows for a rate-of-fire that isn't possible right out of the box.

Hence, if you are struggling with the Tanto .22 due to its slow rate of fire, this Fire Mod can completely alter how the weapon behaves. In this quick guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can unlock the Binary Trigger Mod for Tanto .22 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

How to get Binary Trigger Mod for Tanto .22 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

To unlock the Binary Trigger Mod for Tanto .22 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, you must complete Challenge 6 in the Shadow Hunt event. Here are the objectives:

Multiplayer - Kill 10 Enemies revealed by Spy Cam or Prox Alarm

- Kill 10 Enemies revealed by Spy Cam or Prox Alarm Zombies - Kill 3 Elite Zombies

- Kill 3 Elite Zombies Warzone - Get 10 Eliminations with Custom Guns

You can complete it in any of the game modes mentioned above. So for instance, if you prefer playing Zombies over Multiplayer or Warzone, you can eliminate three Elite Zombies in the mode and the Fire Mod will be unlocked. You don't need to get all three tasks done, only one among the three will suffice.

You can pick your poison depending on your preferred game mode. Once you are done with the challenge, the Binary Trigger Mod for Tanto .22 will be unlocked and available for use. After unlocking it, even if you Prestige your profile, you won't lose the weapon mod and it will be available permanently for the SMG.

To equip it, simply create a Tanto. 22 build and you will find the Binary Trigger Mod under the "Fire Mods" section in your Gunsmith menu.

That covers everything that you need to know about unlocking the Binary Trigger Mod for Tanto .22 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Do note that Shadow Hunt is a limited-time event that will end on February 20, 2025. After that, you'll have to get the mod through Armory unlocks, which is a much more tedious process. Hence, it's advised to unlock the Binary Trigger Mod for Tanto .22 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone during the event.

