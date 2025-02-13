Call of Duty finally acknowledges a major bug in Black Ops 6 and Warzone after 48 hours

Call of Duty has finally acknowledged the Battle Pass bug in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. It took developers over 48 hours to recognize the issue after several players were affected by it. In the recent patch dated February 11, 2025, a glitch was introduced that would prevent players from accessing the Battle Pass page while in a lobby. Online platforms were flooded with complaints right after the patch had dropped.

After 48 hours, the developers have acknowledged the issue. Read on learn more about the new Battle Pass bug and how it affects players of the games.

What is the Battle Pass bug in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?

The Battle Pass bug in Black Ops 6 and Warzone prevented players from accessing the Battle Pass tab in-game. When players try to access the Battle Pass page, they are simply taken to the main menu instead. This prevented users from checking their Battle Pass progress and consuming BP tokens to unlock new rewards.

To workaround the bug, players had to restart the game after every match if they wanted to check their progress or unlock any reward therein. Once they started playing, it became impossible to access the Battle Pass page, forcing players to reboot the game every time.

Call of Duty has acknowledged the issue, and although it hasn't announced a date or time window for the fix, it is expected to arrive before the Season 2 Reloaded update, which is rumored to go live on February 20, 2025.

