Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded patch notes: New maps, TMNT LTMs, Zombies changes, and more

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded patch notes have officially arrived. With brand new maps and new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles LTMs in the Zombies and multiplayer, the mid-season update brings a lot. Furthermore, the devs have focused on the quality of life as promised earlier. From brand-new weapons to upcoming new events, the last half of Season 2 is yet to be unpacked.

If you want to learn about the entire Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded patch notes, read below.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded patch notes

Here is everything new in the Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update:

New Multiplayer Maps

Grind Ooze (6v6)

The fan-favorite map first released in Call of Duty: Black Ops II returns for Black Ops 6 in the mid-season! Show off your best combat moves in the outdoor Half Pipe and Cradle or take your chances inside as Operators trade shots around the Store and across the indoor skate ramps, with TMNT decals, posters, and artwork spread across the scenery.

Bullet (6v6/2v2)

Sev and Rogue Team deploy to a high-speed bullet train to neutralize a key enemy target. Keep your eyes sharp when moving up and sweeping the carriages; the automatic sliding doors may reveal an incoming enemy at a moment’s notice. Climb up to the roof of the train to feel the whipping wind and marvel at the landscape flying by. Be ready to defend your spot up top and then drop back down behind the enemy line.

New Multiplayer Modes

TMNT Moshpit

Enter a game of Team Deathmatch, Domination, or Hardpoint and unleash ninja-level abilities and TMNT Scorestreaks against your enemies in pursuit of victory. These special Scorestreaks are earned by scoring as normal, but because the turtles work as a team, objective plays award an increase in the score.

New Weapons

The mid-season update brings new weapons to battle with, including a sawblade Secondary Weapon and five new Melee Weapons. Note that the base versions of the Bo Staff, Katanas, Sai, and Nunchaku Melee weapons will be available to unlock via the Armory at the start of Season 02 Reloaded.

Melee Weapons

Bo Staff (Armory or Bundle Blueprint Unlock)

One-hit elimination. Slow attack speed. Very long range.

Katanas (Armory or Bundle Blueprint Unlock)

One-hit elimination. Moderately fast attack speed. Short range.

Sai (Armory or Bundle Blueprint Unlock)

One-hit elimination. Fast attack speed. Very short range.

Nunchaku (Armory or Bundle Blueprint Unlock)

Two-hit elimination. Very fast attack speed. Medium range.

Skateboard (Event Reward)

One-hit elimination. Moderately fast attack speed. Moderately long range.

Secondary Weapon

D1.3 Sector (Event Reward)

Rechambering blade launcher. Equip different magazines to access a variety of deadly projectile types.

New Attachment

Belt-Fed Attachment (Event Reward)

Outfit any of the four available LMGs (PU-21, XMG, GPMG-7, Feng 82 LMGs) with a large helping of extra ammo continuously fed to the weapon through sustained fire.

New Perk

Hunter’s Instinct (Enforcer - Event Reward)

Eliminating an enemy will mark the next closest one. A narrow cone briefly appears on your mini-map after an elimination, showing the general direction of your next nearest foe.

New Wildcard

Flyswatter (Event Reward)

Allows a player to replace their Dedicated Melee weapon with a Launcher.

New Zombies Directed Mode

The Tomb

Directed Mode arrives for The Tomb, granting players extra guidance and round cap limitations when taking on the Main Quest.

New Zombies Limited-Time Mode

Cowabunga Cranked

Kick undead butt and don’t let up as the timer keeps ticking down in this TMNT Zombies LTM, challenging players to take down target after target to beat the clock and stay alive.

Multiplayer changes

Maps

Added new maps to MP rotations:

Grind Ooze (6v6)

Bullet (6v6/2v2 Strike Map)

Modes

Search & Destroy

Addressed an issue where the 1v3 Medal would not be awarded.

Spawns

Team Deathmatch

Adjusted spawning logic to reduce chances of flipping too soon resulting in less immediate flipping.

Domination

Adjusted spawning logic to slightly reduce the stickiness and strength that zone ownership has on spawns. While we do want players to spawn near their owned zones, we also want to ensure that safe spawns can occur if enemies are advancing into your objectives.

All Modes

Increasing the time that a death will affect enemy spawn positions. This should result in less immediate flipping.

LTM Highlights / Adjustments

Added TMNT Moshpit

Enter a game of Team Deathmatch, Domination, or Hardpoint and unleash ninja-level abilities and TMNT Scorestreaks against your enemies in pursuit of victory. These special Scorestreaks are earned by scoring as normal, but because the turtles work as a team, objective plays award an increase in the score.

General Abilities

After activating your Scorestreak, for 30 seconds, you’ll gain increased health plus fast health regen and increased movement speed and melee range. A HUD indicator will flash when an enemy is outside your view and being shot while running toward an enemy will not slow you down. You can perform Finishing Moves on enemies from any direction. Plus, gain the ability to Double Jump and Air Dash.

Turtle Powers

Using your TMNT Scorestreak also activates one of several different character-specific abilities. One of these abilities is assigned randomly to players at the start of the match:

Splinter: Vanish in smoke and teleport to a safe location behind enemy lines.

Leonardo: Gain the Tracker, Ghost, Vigilance, and Cold-Blooded Perks to navigate the map in stealth.

Donatello: See Operators through walls as well as Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Scorestreaks. Hack enemy Equipment and Field Upgrades.

Michelangelo: Drops a Pizza Box for your team. Players who eat a slice will deal Double Damage for a short time. Replenishes ammo and Equipment.

Raphael: Unlimited Shuriken.

Added Grind Ooze 24/7

Moshpit of 6v6 respawn modes on Grind Ooze:

Team Deathmatch

Kill Confirmed

Domination

Hardpoint

General Playlist Updates

Featured Playlists:

TMNT Moshpit

Grind Ooze 24/7

Small Map Moshpit

Gun Game

Prop Hunt

Gunfight

Perks

Shrapnel Radar

Explosive kills will no longer activate a “Shrapnel Radar Ping” score event.

Tracker

Addressed an issue where enemies were not consistently pinged in Free For All.

Scorestreaks

Nuke

Addressed an issue where if a player used a weapon-based Scorestreak during their current life, they would be unable to obtain a Nuke after 30 normal weapon kills.

Hand Cannon

Addressed an issue where the Hand Cannon did not contribute toward Scorestreak Medals.

Movement Updates

Addressed an issue where strafing into prone could result in a 3rd Person animation pop.

UI

Addressed an issue that prevented stats for the War Machine in the Combat Record from being tracked correctly.

Addressed an issue where the player would receive a notification that their Care Package was hijacked by a player using Gearhead to booby-trap it.

Adjusted Gun Game scoreboard to display Score, Eliminations, and Ratio.

Improved navigation when editing Loadouts.

Added a “Mute Player” button while in a Body Shield.

Addressed a crash that could occur when quickly scrolling through the Gunsmith Accessory list.

Addressed an issue where duplicate game modes were shown in the Private Match game mode list.

Graphics

Addressed an issue with Environment visuals during the Benchmark sequence.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues.

Zombies changes

Maps

The Tomb

Addressed an issue where Shock Mimics could push players out of bounds after Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue where S.A.M. Trial reward chests would still have collision after disappearing after Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue where being shocked while charging the Staff of Ice would cause it to be stuck charging after Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue where a Doppelghast could spawn in the ground during a Constellation Trial.

Addressed an issue where players could get stuck when jumping down from the floating rock during the Wonder Weapon Upgrade Quest.

Addressed an issue where players joining a match during the third step of the Wonder Weapon Upgrade Quest would see a sealed portal.

Addressed an issue where zombies spawned during a Side Quest would immediately die if the player was using the Pheromone Augment after Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue where some zombies spawning in the Neolithic Catacombs would flicker brightly.

Addressed an issue where the fog from a Special Round would not be present when choosing to continue after completing the Main Quest.

Addressed an issue where zombies would not be able to properly path to the player at a specific location in the Subterranean Temple.

Addressed an issue while using a Mutant Injection where player armor would take damage while standing in Aetheric Lantern flames.

Addressed an issue in Splitscreen where the lighting for Player 2 would change depending on Player 1’s location after Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update.

Leaving the Dark Aether Nexus while building the Staff of Ice will now reset progress and Staff of Ice damage when re-entering after Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue where the Shock Mimic was playing the wrong animations when slowed.

Addressed an issue during the last step of the Wonder Weapon Quest where zombies spawning from portals would lack animations after Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update.

Added a death animation to the Tombs area after Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update.

Final Encounter

Reduced the duration of boss stun effects.

Slightly reduced spawn counts in parties of 3 to 4 players after Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update.

Citadelle des Morts

Addressed an issue where players could take out of bounds damage while using the Cave Slide.

Addressed an issue where players could take out of bounds damage on top of a car in the Town Square.

Addressed an offset spawn in the Oubliette Room.

Addressed an issue where the timer in the Sanctuary would not start during the Solais Sword Quest.

Addressed some death animation locations that would clip through objects.

Addressed an issue where an Operator voice would play before revealing the Paladin’s Brooch.

Directed Mode

Addressed an issue where the pickup prompt for swords would be blank after loading a save file.

Addressed an issue where the guide would be empty if the player failed or left the Sanctuary when obtaining Solais.

Addressed an issue where the “Place turn page fragment” prompt on the Codex would be present when the player does not have any pages.

Modes

Directed Mode

Added Directed Mode for The Tomb.

LTM Highlights / Adjustments

Cowabunga Cranked

Add some high-octane urgency to any of the four Zombies maps and your undead horde slaying in Cowabunga Cranked. Drop into Terminus, Liberty Falls, Citadelle des Morts, or The Tomb with your Loadout of choice and eliminate a zombie to trigger the Cranked timer. Fail to eliminate a zombie before the timer hits zero and ka-boom! You’re gone.

As rounds progress, the Cranked timer will continue to shrink, so keep pushing the fight to stay in the game! Thankfully, there are several Pizza power-ups that can drop in the match, including:

Turtle Power: Temporarily empowers the player with a health bonus and Pack-A-Punch 3 Legendary Melee Weapons

Pizza Box: Fills the Cranked Timer to max

Slice-O-Pie: Partial time added to the Cranked Timer

All players in this mode are given the Donny’s Time Stopper Field Upgrade; activate it to pause the Cranked timer for one full minute.

For those craving a real challenge, Main Quests will be active in Cowabunga Cranked, with a subtly different TMNT version of each map’s Main Quest completion Calling Card available as a memento for anyone radical enough to achieve this feat! Think you can finish all of them?

Weapons

NOTE: Check out the Season 02 Reloaded Global section for additional weapon balancing changes that apply to Zombies!

Addressed an issue that caused some blueprints to lose their optic after being Pack-a-Punched.

Addressed an issue where Melee Weapons could not be inspected after being Pack-a-Punched.

Addressed an issue that could prevent weapons in Alt-Fire from being dropped.

Perks

Death Perception

Death Stare Augment

Increased health threshold to activate to 20% of special enemy max health.

Further Insight Augment

Further Insight will now function while using High Contrast mode.

Deadshot Daiquiri

Addressed an issue where aim would not snap to the head when standing in a Vulture Aid Fetid Upgr-Aid cloud.

Vulture Aid

Addressed an issue that prevented the Vulture Aid augment "Condor's Reach" from picking up loot as intended.

Field Upgrades

Dark Flare

Increased Dark Flare base damage from 40% to 55% of Base Zombie max health after Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update.

Increased Dark Flare Supernova tick damage from 25% to 55% of Base Zombie max health after Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update.

Increased Dark Flare Supernova explosion Damage from 150% to 300% of Base Zombie max health.

Scorestreaks

Mutant Injection

Addressed an issue that prevented players from using melee if they were awarded Melee Machiato while using a Mutant Injection.

Loot

Added the following weapons and Support items to the Mystery Box and loot drops.

PPSh-41

Cypher 091

Feng 82

TR2

War Machine

Hand Cannon

Enemies

Vermin

Addressed an issue where Vermin would not be affected by the Rampage Inducer.

Armored Zombies

Armored Zombies will now receive critical damage when Insta-Kill is active.

Amalgam

Addressed an issue where players would still be targeted and damaged by other zombies during an Amalgam Grab Attack after Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update.

Activities

Addressed an issue where the S.A.M. Trial reward chest could disappear without claiming the rewards.

Addressed an issue where the PhD Flopper S.A.M. Trial would not progress properly.

Addressed an issue where Weapon Scorestreaks awarded from S.A.M. Trials could have only 1 ammo.

Addressed an issue where hipfire S.A.M. Trials would not progress properly when using single fire weapons.

Challenges

Addressed an issue that prevented the Prestige 10 Challenge “Random Elements” from tracking properly.

Adjusted the following Challenges:

Titan Felling

Special enemy kills will now count toward this Challenge.

UI

Addressed an issue that could prevent players from editing a GobbleGum Pack.

Addressed an issue that prevented Eliminations with the Thrustodyne M23 from counting correctly.

Addressed an issue that prevented the Firing Range from being accessible while on the Comfirm Loadout screen after Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue where weapon stats in the After Action Report would list starting loadout instead of finishing loadout after Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update.

The After Action Report will now display GobbleGums earned during the match.

Corrected some typos after Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update.

Graphics

Addressed an issue where Aetheric Lantern flame effects could be stuck on the screen after using a Self Revive in the flames after Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue where the effects on the Staff of Ice would not display properly when in Third-Person after Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues after Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update.

That covers everything you needed to know about the Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded patch notes. Check out our other Call of Duty related news and guides:

