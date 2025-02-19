Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded pre-load size on PC (Battle.net)

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded is scheduled to go live on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 9 am PT, and the pre-load window is now open for PC (Battle.net) users. This feature is beneficial as it allows you to download and install the update in advance so you can immediately jump into the game as soon as it goes live.

This article provides the pre-load size of Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded for PC users (Battle.net).

What is the pre-load size of Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded on PC (Battle.net) and PlayStation?

The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded pre-load is currently available only for PC users on Battle.net, with the update being notably large at around 51 GB.

Typically, seasonal updates are around 30 GB, making this one significantly bigger. While the exact reason for the increased size is unknown, potential game balance improvements could be a factor.

For PlayStation and Xbox, the pre-load is expected to open at least 24 hours before the update goes live.

How to pre-load Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded on PC (Battle.net)

If auto-download is disabled, you have to start the pre-load manually. Here are the steps to initiate it on Battle.net:

Select Call of Duty. Click the Settings option near the Play option. Select Modify Install from the drop-down menu. Select the Content section and click on Modify Install again. Doing so will bring up a new section. This is where you'll find the new content. Select it and click Confirm. Finally, press Start Update to begin the download.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded release date and time across all regions

Here are the release dates and times for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded across various regions:

Time zones Date and time Pacific Standard Time (PST) February 20, 2025, at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) February 20, 2025, at 10 AM Central Standard Time (CST) February 20, 2025, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) February 20, 2025, at 12 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) February 20, 2025, at 5 PM Central European Time (CET) February 20, 2025, at 6 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) February 20, 2025, at 7 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) February 20, 2025, at 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) February 20, 2025, at 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) February 21, 2025, at 1 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) February 21, 2025, at 2 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) February 21, 2025, at 4 AM

