Call of Duty announced Recon Squad, and it's not a game

Call of Duty recently announced their Recon Squad program through the official Season 2 Reloaded blog post. According to the developers, it is a "Fuel Cycle research community that will be active throughout the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone Seasons.” It'll even give players the opportunity to provide valuable feedback through surveys, community discussion boards, and focus groups.

Ad

Having said that, here is everything you need to know about this new community program in Call of Duty.

Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded release countdown: Start time for all regions

Details about Call of Duty Recon Squad

Call of Duty Recon Squad is a community outreach program that will allow players to provide feedback to the developers regarding issues within the game, including maps, modes, and other seasonal content.

Ad

Trending

A still from Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Despite the realistic gameplay experience, Call of Duty has recently been plagued with a plethora of bugs and quality of life problems. With the devs already postponing content and focusing on the betterment of the game, this is just another step in the right direction.

Ad

The Recon Squad program will be invite-only. It is important to note that all players are equally eligible irrespective of their hours played, and it is only a matter of chance whether one gets invited or not. If you are invited, you will get notified via email.

Furthermore, to reward players for spending their time in this program, any feedback provided will earn you points that can be redeemed for Black Ops 6 or Warzone in-game items.

Ad

Check out: "Sweats and streamers won't understand": COD players think current Warzone has killed different playstyles in battle royale

This covers everything there is to know about the new community outreach program in Call of Duty. It is advisable to keep in touch with the program if you are interested in devoting some time to improving the game.

Read more: Call of Duty's Season 2 might make or break Black Ops 6 and Warzone

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback