Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded is set to release on February 20, 2025, at 9 a.m. PT across all platforms. The mid-season update will introduce many changes to the titles and bring new content, including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover event. Warzone is set to receive the new perk, Low Profile, while Black Ops 6 Multiplayer will get a new mode, titled TMNT Moshpit.

This article will reveal the start time of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded for all regions.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded release date and time for all regions

Based on the information provided by the COD Blog on February 19, 2025, here are the starting times for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded for all regions:

Time zones Date and time Pacific Daylight Time (PST) February 20, 2025, at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (MST) February 20, 2025, at 10 a.m. Central Time (CST) February 20, 2025, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (EST) February 20, 2025, at 12 p.m. Brasilia Time (BRT) February 20, 2025, at 2 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) February 20, 2025, at 5 p.m. Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) February 20, 2025, at 5 p.m. Eastern European Time (EET) February 20, 2025, at 6 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) February 20, 2025, at 10:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) February 21, 2025, at 1 p.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) February 21, 2025, at 2 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEDT) February 21, 2025, at 4 p.m. New Zealand Standard Time (NZDT) February 21, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded is set to be a feast for fans. The Multiplayer mode will receive two brand-new maps. This includes the new Strike map, Bullet, which turns the battlefield into a train pitting players against one another in a narrow and closed environment.

Apart from that, a new skate-park-themed variant of Grind Ooze will be released with the mid-season update.

In Warzone, players will see Low Profile in action. The perk allows you to move faster when crouched or prone, giving you an upper hand in tactical and sneaky warfare.

Finally, Black Ops 6 Zombies will receive a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed limited-time game mode called Cowabunga Cranked. All game modes are likely to receive the Ninja Brothers as Operator skins for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded.

The crossover event was initially teased by Activision and has now been confirmed with the latest blog post. However, the prices of the Operator skins and their related cosmetics remain a mystery. Regardless, players can expect a plethora of new melee weapons related to the Turtle brothers to be released in-game. This will include Katanas, Sais, Bo Staff, and Nunchucks.

Overall, the update will introduce a fresh and exciting take to the game with new modes, maps, and much more. Here is a countdown until the start of the Season 2 Reloaded:

