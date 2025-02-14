All Valentine's Day LTMs in Black Ops 6: Everything you should know

Call of Duty has introduced two Valentine's Day LTMs in Black Ops 6. They are called Third Wheel Gunfight and Couples Dance Off. So if you don't have a date tonight, fret not, as Call of Duty has you covered. These limited-time modes are not entirely new but rather existing game modes with a few twists, guaranteed to spice up the evening for all fans, regardless of their Valentine's Day plans.

To learn more about these two Valentine's Day LTMs in Black Ops 6, check out the section below.

What are the new Valentine's Day LTMs in Black Ops 6?

As stated earlier, the Valentine's Day LTMs in Black Ops 6 include Third Wheel Gunfight and Couples Dance Off. Here's what you should know about these game modes:

Third Wheel Gunfight

Discussing the mode Third Wheel Gunfight in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Third Wheel Gunfight features 3v3 matches instead of the regular 2v2. Here, three players will joust against each other to be the ultimate winner. The rules, otherwise, remain the same. In this mode, two teams compete in a gunfight with 40 seconds on the clock. The goal is to eliminate the opposing team during this time. If players from both teams are alive, then a flag spawns in the middle of the map.

The team that succeeds in capturing the flag wins the round. If no team is able to capture the flag as well, then the team with the most health points left wins the round.

Couples Dance Off

Discussing the mode Couples Dance Off in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The second mode is called Couples Dance Off. These matches are conducted in the 2v2 format. In this mode, two teams will compete in a moshpit of 2v2 Face Off modes which include Face Off Team Deathmatch, Face Off Domination, and Face Off Kill Confirmed. Mostly, these maps are small and allow for seamless 2v2 fights without having to navigate big areas.

That covers all the Valentine's Day LTMs in Black Ops 6. At the time of writing, we do not know when the game modes will be removed. But based on past trends, we can safely speculate that they will be removed with the next playlist update, which is scheduled for February 20, 2025.

