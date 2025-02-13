Shadow Hunt event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to get them 

The Shadow Hunt event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is currently underway. In this event, Call of Duty is offering seven rewards, all of which can be unlocked for free. All that fans need to do is play the shooters and complete a set of challenges. Unlike the previous events in the game, which required them to collect items like Skulls for rewards, the Shadow Hunt event takes a different approach.

In this event, fans must complete six challenges in their preferred game modes. Once completed, they will earn the Mastery Reward, which is a new weapon. But that is not all. Fans will also unlock rewards as they complete each challenge in the event.

So, without any further ado, let us take a closer look at all the rewards in the new Shadow Hunt event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone and how you can claim them all.

Trending

All rewards in the Shadow Hunt event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and how to get them

Given below are all the rewards in the Shadow Hunt event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and how you can unlock them:

Reward Challenges Unburied Hatchet (Spray) Multiplayer - Earn 50,000 Score

Zombies - Complete 30 Total Rounds

Warzone - Complete 5 Contracts

Stealth Hunter (Emblem) Multiplayer - Get 100 Eliminations using a weapon with a Suppressor

Zombies - Get 500 Critical Kills using a weapon with a Suppressor

Warzone - Get 3 Headshots Wolfhound (Charm) Multiplayer - Win 5 Matches

Zombies - Successfully Exfil 3 Times

Warzone - Complete 5 Matches 1 Hour Double XP Token (Consumable) Multiplayer - Get a Kill without taking damage 5 times

Zombies - Get 30 Kills in a row without taking damage 10 times

Warzone - Loot 10 Caches Slipstream (Perk) Multiplayer - Get 5 Melee Kills

Zombies - Get 200 Melee Kills

Warzone - Get 1 Melee Elimination Binary Trigger (Tanto .22 Fire Mod) Multiplayer - Kill 10 Enemies revealed by Spy Cam or Prox Alarm

Zombies - Kill 3 Elite Zombies

Warzone - Get 10 Eliminations with Custom Guns TR2 Marksman Rifle (Weapon)

"Black Diamond" Operator Skin (for BlackCell owners only) Unlock all six rewards

Also read: The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to get them

These are all the rewards and the challenges that are associated with them. They aren't difficult by any means, and most of them can be completed in a single sitting. That said, do note that you don't have to complete all the challenges in all modes. For any reward, you can attempt one challenge in the game mode of your choice.

Getting hands on all the rewards in the Shadow Hunt event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Activision)

For instance, if you want to unlock the Slipstream Perk, you don't need to complete all three challenges that are associated with it in the different modes. If you prefer playing Multiplayer, then you can attempt the challenge therein, which requires you to get five Melee Kills. Once done, you'll complete that challenge and the Slipstream Perk will be unlocked for use.

This goes for all the other rewards as well. As long as you complete any one of the challenges associated with that reward, it's yours to keep. Once you are done with all six challenges, you'll unlock the TR2 Marksman Rifle, which is a new weapon in the games. If you own the Season 2 BlackCell Battle Pass, you will unlock the new Black Diamond Operator skin as well.

Read more: How to get Pistol headshots in Black Ops 6 easily

That covers everything that you need to know about the Shadow Hunt event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Do note that this is a limited-time event and will end on February 20, 2025. Hence, if you want to get your hands on all these rewards, it is highly recommended to get started with the grind right now!

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback