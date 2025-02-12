How to get Pistol headshots in Black Ops 6 easily

Getting Pistol headshots in Black Ops 6 can be quite challenging. Pistols do not have the best damage profile in the shooter and have a lower damage range. But that's not all. All Pistols in the game, except for the Grekhova, are semi-auto firearms. This further adds to the challenge of getting headshots.

But if it's so difficult, why even go for Pistol headshots in Black Ops 6? The answer to this is actually simple and is one of the reasons why you probably landed on this guide.

First of all, you must get at least 100 headshots with a weapon if you're looking to unlock the Mastery Camos for it, and Pistols are no exception to this rule. Secondly, some challenges in the game require getting headshots with Pistols. If you belong to either category, you cannot skip this specific grind.

Fortunately, with the right strategies, you can make the grind much easier; be it for a challenge or to unlock weapon camos. In this guide, we take a look at the two best methods of getting Pistol headshots in Black Ops 6 easily.

Guide to getting Pistol headshots in Black Ops 6 easily

There are two easy strategies to get Pistol headshots in Black Ops 6. Both include playing Hardcore matches.

In Hardcore, the player's HP is reduced to 22, resulting in one-shot kills in almost every instance. This allows you to mitigate the issues of the Pistols, as stated earlier, and get the most out of them for headshots. However, depending on your playstyle, the loadout and the map will differ.

Given below are the two best ways to get Pistol headshots in Black Ops 6:

Hardcore Stakeout (Close-range)

If you have an aggressive playstyle and like getting close to your targets, your best bet at getting Pistol headshots is playing the Hardcore Stakeout 24/7 playlist. It is a small map where an aggressive playstyle shines.

Best close-range build to get Pistol headshots in Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Activision)

As for your Pistol build, we highly suggest using the following attachments:

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Rear Grip: Assault Grip

These attachments are must-haves for all the Pistols in the game if you're playing for headshots on Stakeout.

The Kepler Microflex provides a clear vision of your targets, while the Assault Grip allows you to get into a fight quickly after a sprint.

The Long Barrel improves the damage range. Even though Stakeout is a small map, having the Long Barrel equipped will increase your chances of getting headshots when you are contesting the corridors on either side of the map.

Hardcore Nuketown (Long-range)

If you don't like to run and gun and have a laidback playstyle, this should be your map of choice. Nuketown provides ample opportunities to engage in mid-range and long-range gunfights. There are numerous areas on the map, especially along the center, from where you can easily hold an area and engage your targets with ease.

Best long-range build to get Pistol headshots in Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Activision)

For this strategy, we recommend using the following build:

Optic: Kepler Pistol Scope

Kepler Pistol Scope Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Fire Mod: Recoil Springs

The Kepler Pistol Scope provides 3.5x magnification, which allows you to see the heads of your enemies easily from a distance. As for the Compensator, it will help reduce the vertical recoil, which will come in handy if you spam shoot.

The Barrel we have picked for this setup is the Reinforced Barrel. It improves damage range and bullet velocity. This ensures that the bullet not only covers the distance to the target quickly but also deals higher damage.

As for the Quickdraw Grip, it increases aim down sight speed, which will come in handy for quick peeks at targets before getting into cover. Remember, you are in Hardcore mode, so you will need to stay vigilant as even one shot from a primary will take you out. Having this grip allows you to get out of cover quickly, aim down the sight, and shoot before getting into cover again.

Lastly, the Recoil Springs helps to further eliminate recoil.

That covers everything you need to know about getting Pistol headshots in Black Ops 6 easily.

