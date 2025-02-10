How to get Afterlife Camo fast in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

The Afterlife Camo in Black Ops 6 Zombies can be obtained by getting 20 consecutive kills 10 times without taking any damage. Completing this challenge can be a taxing ordeal, especially when zombie hoards are constantly attempting to deal damage. However, there is a faster method to obtain the camo through the Liberty Falls Directed Mode.

This article will explain how you can get the Afterlife Camo in Black Ops 6 Zombies at round 15 in Liberty Falls.

Steps to get the Afterlife Camo fast in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Get the Mastery level camo in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The Afterlife Camo is a Mastery Camo in Black Ops 6 Zombies and obtaining it may seem difficult at first. However, fret not since the steps mentioned below will make the job easier:

Trending

Start Black Ops 6 Zombies and play on the Liberty Falls while opting for the Directed Mode.

Your objective is to make it to round 15 by going through as many enemies as necessary.

Once you're at round 15, return to spawn.

Once at spawn, go up to the roof area. At this point, zombies will have to climb up to reach you and deal damage.

This slows their movement, giving you the advantage of sitting in one spot and eliminating them as soon as they appear on the rooftop.

Simply sit in your corner and eliminate the enemies. Get 20 kills 10 times without taking any damage to unlock the Afterlife Camo on the weapon of your choice.

Once this is done, you may switch to another weapon and repeat the process to get the camo on every weapon you desire.

This is a simple and easy method that can help you get the Afterlife Camo on all of your weapons. Going to the rooftop helps since it slows the zombies down, giving you enough time to eliminate them.

Overall, it's a strong tactic if you aim to simply unlock the Mastery level Camo in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback