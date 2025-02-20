When does Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event start in Warzone and Black Ops 6?

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event is all set to launch in Warzone and Black Ops 6 on February 27, 2025. The event will offer a variety of rewards for players to earn, including new operator skins, weapon skins, and much more. These rewards are segregated under two types: Free Rewards Tracks and Premium Rewards Tracks offering different items from each section.
All details on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event in Warzone and Black Ops 6
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event is scheduled to begin on February 27, 2025. This will be a limited-time mode and will conclude on March 13, 2025. Players can participate in it across all modes, including Zombies and Multiplayer. During the event, players can get a chance to win 20 rewards from two different event Tracks.
What are the rewards from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event in Warzone and Black Ops 6?
In this event, all the rewards are divided into two types: Free Reward Track and Premium Reward Track. Here’s what you get from both the sections:
Free Reward Track
- “Foot Clan” Operator skin (Instant reward)
- “Clan Ties” Spray
- “Ninja Clan” Emblem
- “Skateboard” New Melee weapon
- “Pepperoni Power” Sticker
- “Together” Loading Screen
- “Belt Fed Magazine” Attachment
- “Undead Foot Clan” Operator Skin
- “Thinker” Weapon Charm
- “D1.3 Sector” New Weapon
Premium Reward Track
- “Sensei’s Support” Finishing Move
- “Splinter’s Cane” Melee blueprint
- “Infestation” Weapon blueprint
- “Sewer Surfer” Melee blueprint
- “Family” Calling Card
- “The Master” Emblem
- “Robotic Ninja” Weapon Blueprint
- “Sliced” Weapon Blueprint
- “Brainiac” Gun Screen
- “Splinter” New operator
How to get all rewards from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event in Warzone and Black Ops 6
The two sections have different processes to get all the rewards. Here’s what you need to do to get all of them:
Free Rewards Track
As the name suggests, this section includes all free rewards for players to gain once the event goes live. To get items from the Free Rewards Track, they simply need to gain XP by completing specific challenges related to the event in Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.
As players make progress through the track, they will unlock rewards sequentially. The ultimate reward, the "D1.3 Weapon," is unlocked only after completing the entire Free Rewards Track before the event concludes.
Premium Reward Track
To access the Premium Reward Track, players must spend 1,100 Call of Duty Points (CP), which is $9.99 (or equivalent to a player's local currency). However, it's similar to that of the Free Rewards Track, where players need to earn XP by completing event-specific challenges associated with the event.
To claim the ultimate reward, the new operator “Splinter,” players must complete the entire Premium Reward Track after claiming each reward from the section. Interestingly, those who purchase the Premium Reward Track can also earn rewards from the Free Rewards Track simultaneously.
